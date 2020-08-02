Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 2, 2020
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from May 12-28:
Limited Food
-Murphy USA #7545; 16077 Highway 280; 5/12/20; 93.
-Hop In II #010483 (AJEX Food Mart LL); 5275 U.S. Highway 280; 5/12/20; 94.
-Munchies Convenience Store; 132 Highway 87; 5/12/20; 94.
-Hop In #010480 (Samarth LLC); 16037 U.S. Highway 280; 5/12/20; 95.
-Jet-Pep; 4925 Highway 17; 5/12/20; 95.
-Helena Coosa Mart; 1919 Highway 58; 5/12/20; 95.
-Nisa, Inc. dba Food Mart; 2855 Pelham Parkway; 5/12/20; 97.
-Pelham Citgo II; 3670 Highway 11; 5/12/20; 99.
-Quick Shop #2; 1565 Simmsville Road; 5/12/20; 99.
-The 500 Club; 204 Washington Street; 5/28/20; 99.
-Helena Chevron; 4654 Highway 17; 5/12/20; 100.
Mobile Food Service
-Dock of the Bay/Cabrones Taqueria; 4781 Highway 25; 5/26/20; 98.
Restaurant scores for the week of May 31, 2020
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from March 1-April 30: Food Service Establishments -McDonald’s #17513; 907 Main... read more