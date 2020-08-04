August 4, 2020

Mary F. Stubbs

By Staff Reports

Published 10:01 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Mary F. Stubbs
Columbiana

Mary F. Stubbs, age 83, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 3.

The visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Archer’s Chapel Cemetery in Jemison. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries