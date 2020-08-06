Mayton running for Montevallo City Council District 1

MONTEVALLO – Tonia Mayton has announced her candidacy for Montevallo City Council District 1.

Mayton cited a desire to expand recreational opportunities for residents of all ages and to continue the success of the Main Street program by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones.

“It is crucial to see small businesses getting the support they need to succeed,” Mayton said. “We have several empty commercial spots in town that are waiting to be filled. Together, we can find solutions that will attract new business owners and creative entrepreneurs to further enliven Main Street and generate revenue.”

As a member of the ValloCycle board, Mayton said she hopes to expand the bike exchange program so the city can get more people on bikes, especially children.

“Youth programs and mentorship opportunities that keep our children engaged after school and during the summer are essential,” Mayton said. “Creating a space where people can cycle together, learn bike maintenance and enjoy healthy activity is a future I believe in.”

Mayton said a public skate park would also benefit the community.

“The overall physical fitness of our entire city is vital, and it starts with our young people,” she said. “As a councilperson, I will do my best to obtain grants, donations and sponsorships for a skate park and other recreational opportunities that are important for our own health and the health of our children and grandchildren.”

Mayton attended the University of Montevallo and earned a bachelor’s degree in photography from Arizona State University. She interned with Arizona’s Commission on the Arts and gained great insight as a volunteer at the local women’s and children’s shelter.

Mayton and her husband returned to Montevallo in 2005 and bought a home in District 1.

“We specifically chose this diverse and creative community to raise our children,” Mayton said. “Our sons’ educational journeys began in excellent pre-K programs and continued on into our public schools. We encourage both of our sons to participate in events as a family, such as the summer theatre camp, marches, parades, university lectures and even live music at Owl’s Cove.”

Mayton served on the PTO at Montevallo Elementary. Currently, she is an elder at Montevallo Presbyterian Church, supports the Little Free Pantry at the Forbes House and volunteers at First Light in Birmingham.

“I want to be the best city councilperson possible so that we continue to prosper in the charming and caring community we call home,” Mayton said. “The power of our community can be harnessed in creative ways that will continue to make all of us proud. I would be honored to serve the good people of our city as the councilperson for District 1.”