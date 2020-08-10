Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 20-28:
July 20
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Quail Run Circle, Wilsonville. A door frame and seal valued at $180 were damaged.
-Sexual abuse of child less than 12 years old from the 100 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Meadowview Road, Maylene.
July 21
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5000 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham. A Visa debit card valued at $10, knife valued at $75 and a pair of Apple Air Pods valued at $100 were stolen.
-Assault, harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.
-Theft of services, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana. Power from Alabama Power valued at $2,584.63 was stolen, and a power meter valued at $375 was damaged.
-Death investigation from the 300 block of Strawberry Road, Shelby.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Quail Run Circle, Wilsonville.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A total of 10 bottles of pills containing Tianeptine and sold as Tianaa at a combined value of $316.88 were stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 0 block of Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. Empty needles, a needle with an unknown substance and a metal spoon with unknown residue were confiscated.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 1300 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby. A welding machine valued at $1,000, battery charger valued at $100, Sony flat screen TV valued at $500, miscellaneous tools valued at $500 and surround sound speakers valued at $100 were stolen.
July 22
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Crystal meth (1.6 grams) and a straw with residue were confiscated.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Fulton Road, Columbiana. A fence post was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 0-500 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A total of $2,790.07 in cash was stolen.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of Oak Mountain Lake Road, Birmingham.
-DUI-alcohol from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. An air conditioning unit was damaged.
-Theft of property third degree from the 40 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds. Approximately $800 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.
-Assault third degree from the 300 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham.
July 23
-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Sandhurst Circle, Birmingham.
-Burglary from the 4000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Vestavia. A 1983 Samford University class ring valued at $1,100, a total of 19 gold commemorative coins (value unknown), a Samsung TV valued at $300, an Epson color printer valued at $300 and various silver collector’s coins were stolen.
-Harassment from the 16500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. An unknown amount of jewelry, clothing, dishes, children’s art work and six wooden chairs were stolen.
-Forgery from the 2100 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea. $25,000 was stolen from a check.
-Domestic violence-assault from the 0 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.
-Harassing communications from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the 10 block of Pioneer Way, Sterrett.
-Property damage from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2002 Buick LeSabre was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4000 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham. Zaza supplement pills (82 count) valued at $100 were stolen.
-Recovered property from the 1000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. An Alabama tag was recovered.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief from the 2900 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. A door and frame were damaged.
July 24
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.
-Agency assist from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Gulf Drive, Panama City, Florida. A 9-millimeter pistol valued at $500 was recovered.
-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Lake Drive, Shelby.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 900 block of Main Street, Montevallo. A green substance believed to be synthetic cannabis (approximately 4.1 grams) was confiscated.
-Fire investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 139, Montevallo. A 2009 BMW 335I was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Shelby County 59, Vincent.
-Miscellaneous information from the 3200 block of Berkeley Lane, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 700 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Bowling Drive at Extra Space Storage, Birmingham. Assorted household goods, furniture and clothing valued at a combined $10,000 were stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 9000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Street, Birmingham.
-Theft of property, harassing communications from the 10 block of Sunny Hill Road, Columbiana. $1,500 was stolen.
-Missing person from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, domestic investigation from Brantleyville Court, Maylene.
July 25
-Domestic investigation from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 2600 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.
-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Shelby.
-Incident from the 400 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.
-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea.
-Criminal trespass from the 4000 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 600 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Suspected heroin (approximately 1 gram) wrapped in paper in a plastic baggie was recovered.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A small bag containing crystal meth (0.3 gram) and a glass meth pipe with burned residue were confiscated.
-Criminal trespass from the 3500 block of Chesire Drive, Birmingham.
-Theft of property third degree from the 11500 block of Shelby County 17, Alabaster. An iPhone X valued at $1,200 was stolen.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 11500 block of Shelby County 17, Alabaster.
-Incident from the parking lot of the 2300 building of Lullwater Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Hyundai Kona was damaged.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.
-Sexual abuse from the 1500 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 2400 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.
July 26
-Incident from the 80 block of Thomas Drive, Vincent.
-Incident from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Harassment from Avery Drive, Wilsonville.
-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Crest Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (both loose and in cigarillo rolls, total weight of 3.35 grams) was confiscated.
July 27
-Obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Salisbury Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 600 block of Emerald Trace, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Cripple Creek Road, Sterrett.
-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 400 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo. A water hose was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Snow Drive, Alabaster. A catalytic converter from a Ford F-150 valued at $400 was stolen.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 5700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 145 near Strawberry Road, Shelby. A baggy containing crystal meth (4.9 grams), three syringes with residue and a glass pipe were recovered.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 near Strawberry Road, Shelby.
-Death investigation from the 700 block of Narrows Point Circle, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Brent Road, Chelsea.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Cripple Creek Lane, Sterrett.
-Criminal trespass from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.
July 28
-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Lane, Vincent.
-Incident from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.
-Criminal trespass from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Assault from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.
