MVES holding virtual meet the teacher

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – In lieu of being able to hold the traditional meet the teacher events held at the start of the school year, Meadow View Elementary School has been posting a series of videos online introducing the teachers of each grade.

“One video is for social media and one will be for the parents and students in their classrooms,” MVES Principal Michelle Brakefield said. “The thought behind the social media videos was to show the faces of our teachers. Since we can’t have our annual Warrior Day, where they meet their teacher, we wanted to still be able to put a face with a name. Our teachers also wanted to show how excited they are to meet their students.”

These videos are designed with the intention of giving students starting or returning to MVES an opportunity to get to know the teachers they will be spending so much time with during the upcoming year.

“Our hope is that by seeing our videos the parents and students will feel less anxious. We want our families to know that even though the world around us is changing, MVES is still the same school that adores our students and partners with families for the success of their children,” Brakefield said.

The teachers will also do another video to replace a traditional parent night. In these videos, the teachers will give a tour of their classroom, share a Power Point presentation as well as their videos.

“We want to give parents a peace of mind by being able to see where their children are learning. Parent Night always helps parents better understand the daily routines of the classroom. These videos will allow them to see into the life of their child,” Brakefield said. “Their children will be able to watch the videos with their parents and point out their desks and explain their classroom.”

Principal Brakefield said that she was very impressed with the work teachers have been putting in all summer and the professional development they have been participating in has led them to a place to start the year off with all of the new changes in a smooth consistent way.