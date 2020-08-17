Willie Gene (Elliott) Abercrombie

Willie Gene (Elliott) Abercrombie went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 14.

She was born in Vincent on Dec. 7, 1921 to Willie Clarence and Myrtis (Beavers) Elliott. She was raised on the family farm in Vincent in the house on the hill overlooking the farmland and the large pecan orchard. Willie Gene was the third of four children – older sisters Virginia and Doris (Dot) and younger brother Charles (Buddy) who have preceded her in death.

She attended the Vincent Elementary and High schools and was a bright student, getting double promoted twice and graduating high school at the age of 16 as the valedictorian of her class. She grew up during the great depression and to young adulthood in World War II.

Soon after the war she married Eugene (Gene) Abercrombie, moved to Sterrett and started a family. She had two sons, Gary Eugene born in 1947 and Gregory Lynn born in 1951. Gene and Willie Gene built a home in Sterrett in 1951 where she lived until 2017.

Willie Gene had a long career in the U.S. Postal Service working as a clerk at the Sterrett Post Office. The post office was something of a family affair. Mrs. Bulah V. White (Gene’s Mother) was post mistress, Gene was rural letter carrier, and Charlie Fay Moore (Gene’s sister) and Willie Gene were clerks. In the 1940s and early 50s the post office was actually an addition to Mrs. White’s house. Willie Gene retired from the post office in 1987 after 44 years of service.

Willie Gene had three loves in her life: her Lord and his church, her family and Auburn football. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church all her adult life. She served as church treasurer until she was 90 and taught a young children’s Sunday School class until 95. She delighted in her family; sons, two daughters-in-law that she loved like daughters, five grandchildren that were very special to her, and eight equally special great-grandchildren. Her love for Auburn football took she and Gene to games regularly from the mid 1960s to the 1990s. Many years they attended every game, home and away, making road trips with friends.

Willie Gene is survived by her two sons families: Gary and Cindy Abercrombie, their sons Scott and Robert, Rob’s wife, Becca and children Ford and Elle; and Greg and Lynn Abercrombie, their sons William (Will) and Matthew, Matt’s wife Mindy and children Thomas, Grant and Mallory and their daughter Emily and Emily’s husband Dr. Ben Davidson and Children Lucy, Will and Henry.

Willie Gene’s funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, Sterrett on Monday, Aug. 17 with burial in Sterrett Cemetery. Due to concerns over COVID-19 attendance at the service will be limited to family and extended family members.

