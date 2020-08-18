Ricky Joiner

Columbiana

Ricky Joiner, age 63, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He worked at A&P Equipment for 21 years.

The visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10-11 a.m. at South Shelby Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Roland Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Joiner is preceded in death by his son, Russell Joiner.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannine Joiner; daughters, April Fields (Wesley), Melissa Martin (Chris), and Jennifer Sanchez (Ruben); daughter in law, Dale Joiner; and grandchildren, Emma, Lexi, Austin, Alexus, McKenna, Lyla, and Lincoln.

