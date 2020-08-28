Divorces for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 1-21:

-Benjamin Ousley, of Alabaster, and Ashley Nicole Hare Ousley, of Alabaster.

-Somsup Ann Handley, of Shelby, and Phillip Stancil Handley, of Columbiana.

-Ratika Dhawan, of Pelham, and Casey Ware Gewirtzman, of Pelham.

-John A. Bickelmann, of Chelsea, and Megan H. Bickelmann, of Shelby.

-Sonya Renee Zorn King, of Helena, and John Drew King, of Helena.

-Kaye Sharp Robinson, of Birmingham, and Scottie Lamar Robinson, of Birmingham.

-Christy Lynn Sawyers, of Columbiana, and Edward Lorenza Sawyers, of Shelby.

-Shannon Read, of Mt. Olive, and William Grant Read, of Alabaster.

-Brandon Michael Jones, of Chelsea, and Meredith Kathleen Jones, of Chelsea.

-Dre’ Gosha, of Birmingham, and Candice Gosha, of Seale.

-Kimberly Kareem Luster, of Helena, and Corrie Anotnio Dawson, of Birmingham.

-Anthony Joseph Bowers, of Chelsea, and Lindsey Leigh Savage, of Chelsea.

-Courtney Leigh McArthur-Lewis, of Birmingham, and Michael Dean Lewis, of Birmingham.

-Jhoan Montoya, of Pelham, and Desiree Lilian Ellinor Rosengren, of Pelham.