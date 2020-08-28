Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 30, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 10-17:
Aug. 10
-Incident, suicidal threats from Highland Lakes Drive and Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham. Three windows valued at $2,000 were vandalized.
-Burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1000 block of Indian Crest Drive, Pelham. Various credit/debit cards were stolen.
-Forgery from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Indian Springs Village. $1,500 was stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Oak Lake Drive, Shelby.
-Miscellaneous information from the 3600 block of Heatherbrook Parkway, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Parts from a John Deere water pump and trailer, sheet piling picker and nylon straps were stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-SORNA violation-failure to register from the 1400 block of Kelly Drive, Pelham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A total of 10 Blue Razz Lemonade disposable e-cigs valued at a combined $79.90 were stolen.
-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road.
Aug. 11
-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Creswell Road, Harpersville. A clear bag containing suspected meth (0.9 grams), a clear pipe with residue and a green rubber hose attached, a clear pipe and 11 syringes were confiscated.
-SORNA violation-failure to register from the 2800 block of Downing Circle, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville. A key pad valued at $500 was damaged.
-Miscellaneous information from Timber Lane, Alabaster.
-Property damage from Bear Creek Road and Forrest Lakes Parkway, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 6000 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham. A 2019 Lincoln MKC was damaged.
-Harassment from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Oakmont Circle, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Bent River Road, Vestavia Hills. $660 through Zelle was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Hampton Place, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs.
-Counterfeiting from the 2500 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. Three pieces of paper that appear to be $100 bills were forged.
-Unlawful possession of controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Boardman, Chelsea. A round blue pill (4 grams) was confiscated.
-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Ball Park Road, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Fairbanks Lane, Chelsea.
-Theft of property third degree from an unknown location on Smokey Road, Alabaster. An air conditioning window unit valued at $525 was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 60 block of Appletree Lane, Montevallo.
-Missing person from the 0 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.
Aug. 12
-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 155 and Forest Drive, Montevallo. Two glass pipes with residue, two plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine (approximately 1.9 grams) and a glass pipe were recovered.
-Incident from the 2500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A concrete curb was damaged.
-Harassment from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.
-Property damage from Valleydale Road between Caldwell Mill Road and Valleydale Court, Birmingham. A 2014 Dodge Charger was damaged.
-Miscellaneous information from the 1100 block of Valentine Lane, Wilsonville.
-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Cameron Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 5300 block of South Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Victoria’s Secret purse and wallet valued at $200, U.S. currency in the amount of $285 and various cards and identity documents were stolen.
-Incident from the 0 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.
-Incident from Chelsea Road at the railroad crossing, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 74, Chelsea.
Aug. 13
-Incident from the 5100 block of Lee Street Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A cell phone valued at $200 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 5100 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham. A front bumper was damaged.
-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. About 400 yards of fencing valued at $600 was damaged.
-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.
-Transmitting obscene material to a child by computer from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.
Aug. 14
-Minimum age for consumption of alcohol from the 3000 block of Chelsea Ridge Trail, Columbiana.
-Civil dispute from the 1400 block of Shelby Forest Court, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 300 block of Cherokee Trail, Pelham.
-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from the 3700 block of Keswick Circle, Birmingham. Two stained wooden rocking chairs valued at $400 were stolen.
-Incident from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.
-Incident from Monte Verde Lane and Alabama 119, Montevallo.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.
-Criminal mischief from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A drive-thru awning and lights were damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Black and Mild cigar was stolen.
-Property damage from the 25700 block of Alabama 145 at Beeswax Grocery, Columbiana. A rock masonry wall and a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 were damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Travis Road, Leeds.
-Miscellaneous from the 0 block of Ledford Drive, Pelham.
-Burglary from the 20200 block of Shelby County 55. A front and back door of a house were damaged.
Aug. 15
-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.
-Incident from the 2100 block of Butler Road, Alabaster.
-Property damage from Atchison Trace, Columbiana. A 2006 Ford F-150 was damaged.
-Property damage from Shelby County 17 and Mary Lane, Montevallo. A 2019 Mazda CX-5 was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby. A Makita cordless drill with charger valued at $350 and a set of Makita drill bits valued at $50 were stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.
-Miscellaneous information from the 600 block of Shelby County 431, Wilsonville.
-Harassment from Walmart Neighborhood Market, Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Criminal trespass from Walmart Neighborhood Market, Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 400 block of Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo. Suboxone (66 count), Xanax (35 count) and Seroquel (22 count) were stolen.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select.
-Miscellaneous from the 200 block of Twin Creek Drive, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 3200 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. Buckshot Maxis Mudder (four) valued at $800, four tire rims valued at $400 and a Napa premium battery valued at $150 were stolen.
-Forgery, theft of property from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea. Five checks with values of $550, $1,950, $2,150, $2,000 and $4,900 were forged.
Aug. 16
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 49000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A Plexiglass pastry display case valued at $300 was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from Pine Oaks, Montevallo.
-Incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Laura Lane, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.
Aug. 17
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 231 and Phillips Street, Vincent. Suspected marijuana was confiscated.
-Direct harassment from the 1200 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.
-Duty to give information and render aid from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2012 Honda Accord was damaged.
-Incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea. A 2019 Dodge Durango was damaged.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 7, Wilsonville. A Ziploc bag containing suspected marijuana (46 grams), a digital scale with residue and a Glock 26 9-millimeter handgun were confiscated.
-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 500 block of Caldwell Mill Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-assault from the 0 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Fairbanks Lane, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A debit card and $140 in cash were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 600 block of Maplewood Lane, Sterrett. A 2008 Chevy Impala, a full bottle of Percocet, a bottle of Flexeril, a bottle of Mobic, a debit card and at least $30 in cash were stolen.
-Allowing dogs to roam at large from the 0 block of Hickory Wood Lane, Montevallo.
-Domestic investigation from the 2100 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.
