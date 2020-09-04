OMSP named to 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards list
PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park is one of 20 Alabama state parks and nearby attractions included on an awards list based on positive user reviews.
Tripadvisor.com’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards honors 11 Alabama state parks and nine attractions located within or adjacent to the parks.
Travelers’ Choice, formerly known as Certificate of Excellence winners, recognizes businesses that earn consistently great user reviews, according to an article in the Alabama State Parks E-Newsletter for September.
Travelers’ Choice winners rank among the top 10 percent of businesses on Tripadvisor.
Spread out over nearly 10,000 acres of land, Oak Mountain State Park boasts countless picturesque views, winding trails and a variety of activities that draw more than 600,000 visitors annually.
In addition to its 50 miles of hiking trails, the park offers mountain and road biking, camping, picnicking, BMX course riding, Flipside water sports, swimming at the beach, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, golfing, staying in rental cabins, visiting the Demonstration Farm, horseback riding, geocaching, archery and playing on the Double Oak Lake playground.
For more information about Oak Mountain, visit Alapark.com/oak-mountain-state-park or the Oak Mountain State Park Facebook page.
The following are the state parks named to the list:
- Cathedral Caverns State Park
- Cheaha State Park
- Chewacla State Park
- DeSoto State Park
- Gulf State Park
- Joe Wheeler State Park
- Lake Guntersville State Park
- Meaher State Park
- Monte Sano State Park
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Rickwood Caverns State Park
The following are attractions within or adjacent to a state park honored:
- DeSoto Falls
- Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge
- Gulf State Park Campground
- Gulf State Park Fishing Pier
- The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel
- Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail (Gulf State Park)
- Foodcraft (Gulf State Park Lodge)
- Ike’s Beach Service (concessionaire in Gulf State Park)
- 5 Rivers – Alabama’s Delta Resource Center (adjacent to Meaher State Park)
