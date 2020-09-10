Athlete of the Week: Alexis Anderson
Athlete of the Week: Sept. 6, 2020
Name: Alexis Anderson
School: Spain Park High School
Grade: 12th
What sports do you play? Varsity softball and bowling.
Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? Prayer before every game.
What’s your favorite subject at school? Why? Math, because I like numbers.
Are you involved in other school activities or groups? Varsity bowling team.
What are your hobbies? Working out.
What is your favorite sports team? Atlanta Braves
Who is your favorite athlete? Derek Jeter
What do you want to be when you grow up? A physical therapist.
The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.
Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.
