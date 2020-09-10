September 10, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY: WEEK OF SPORTS in Shelby County

By Keith McCoy

Published 4:17 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Sports is in full swing and see all our photos from September 1st-5th. With volleyball, cross country track, high school football and the Bump n Grind mountain biking races at Oak Mountain State Park. See all our images from each of these events at www.shelbycountyphotos.com

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries