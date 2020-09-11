Land transactions for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 26-Sept. 2:

Aug. 26

-A&B Real Estate LLC to Sunset Properties LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Tin L. Vuong, for $388,830, for Lot 2038 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Rebecca McCalman to Rebecca D. McCalman, for $168,843.33, for Lot 12 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.

-Katherine Reinharden to Mark Gerald Bullard, for $206,000, for Lot 67 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Regina Elliott to Jonathan Kaufman, for $212,000, for Lot 38 in Valley Forge.

-Susan Evans to Thomas G. Braddock, for $344,500, for Lot 39 in Deerwood Lake.

-Gamble Holdings LLC to Ralph E. Sorrell, for $94, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Butch Palmer to Wesley Sims, for $1,400.

-James Haley to Harry Perez, for $156,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jason Miller to St. Holdings LLc, for $168,000, for Lot 108 in Daventry Amended Plat of Sector II.

-Michael Jones to Ashlyn Jones Bailey, for $431,230, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jerry Stringfield to Vestmore LLc, for $56,000, for Lot 1 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Michael Jones to Tommy Jones, for $65,420, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Michael Jones to Michael Jones, for $151,530, for property in Section 13, Township 21 North, Range 15 East.

-Adam Mitchell to Jamie E. Grill, for $166,500, for Lot 543 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Jason Johnson to Adam F. Mitchell, for $191,500, for Lot 307 in Forest Lakes 4th Sector.

-Richard King to Robert C. Thomas, for $430,000, for Lot 15-15 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Jeffery Rehovsky to Jeffery D. Rehovsky, for $237,400, for Lot 2645 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two Amended Map.

-Paul Estep to William Joseph Beam, for $265,000, for Lot 1 in Mallard Pointe.

-David Johnson to Donna H. Kotlik, for $140,000, for Lot 39 in Wyndham Townhomes.

-Brandi Woodruff to Jeffrey Howard, for $135,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Mindi Bragg to Lauren Bradshaw, for $265,900, for Lot 48 in Eagle Cove.

-Matthew Faunce to Aaron Snyder, for $203,000, for Lot 45 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Sinclair Properties LLC to Amanda L. Skinner, for $247,200, for Lot 7 in Broken Bow South.

-Kelly Langele to Rigoberto Serrano Del Valle, for $63,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Christian Schaefer to John Gray, for $384,000, for Lot 66 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Boez LLX to P. Ray Construction LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 163 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Earl Pate to Brett H. Brooks, for $140,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

Aug. 27

-Beth Smith to Graceway Investment Group LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 13 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Jonathan Crawford to Steven Petry, for $585,000, for Lot 22 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Countryview LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 11 in County View Estates Phase 3.

-John Neporadny to Billie C. Allen, for $464,000, for Lot 33 in Parc at Greystone.

-Kelly Scott to Thomas C. King, for $325,000, for Lot 33 in Sunset Lake Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Toni Huffstutler to William B. Proctor, for $260,125, for Lot 37 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Paul William Estep, for $383515, for Lot 2403 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Wesley Lawley to Jacques N. Churchill, for $209,000, for Lot 75 in Union Station Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joshua L. Hall, for $209,900, for Lot 19 in Waterstone Phase 5.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Terranique S. Harris, for $278,590, for Lot 100 in Mallard Landing Pahse I.

-Western Properties LLC to Caytlin M. Campbell, for $152,850, for Lot 42 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Jon Allison to Gary M. Hyden, for $493,000, for Lot 15 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.

-Jason Hill to Joel Elwyn Bearden, for $87,500, for Lot 13 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Kevin L. Larsen and Sondra L. Larden Revocable Living Trust to Kevin L. Larsen, for $146,360, for Lot 1 in Larbell Farms Family Subdivision.

-Laurel Phillpot to Charles William Knox, for $247,000, for Lot 189 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1.

-Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Alicia Caver, for $139,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Linda Tatum to Tracy L. Booker, for $175,000, for Lot 961 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Creekwater Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 314 in Creekwater Phase III.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Calvin Hartsfield, for $203,195, for Lot 35 in Springs Crossing Sector I.

-Paul Shank to Tommy T. Carter, for $155,000, for Lot 2 in Saddle Run.

-William Disharoon to Morgan L. Thomason, for $160,500, fo rLot 81 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase II.

-Darin Miller to Property One Inc., for $60,000, for Lot 11 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Roy Gilbert to Leigh Ann Gilbert Higdon, for $475,000, for Lot 1 in Gilbert Family Estate Subdivision.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Deanna D. Wood, for $414,900, for Lot 317 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.

-Robert Lovell to Samuel K. Ford, for $475,000, for Lot 25 in Brook Highland 1st Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Katelyn V. Brown Hunter, for $238,935, for Lot 7 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Norman Tanner, for $293,700, for Lot 1443 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Barbara Wall to Clint Cummings, for $3,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 105 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate of the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 108 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Paul Tucker to Justin Hanrahan, for $175,000,f or Lot 4 in Grande View Garden and Townhomes First Addition.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 107 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 106 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 104 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 87 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 88 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 103 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 85 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 86 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Christopher Cobb to Christy Marbut, for $265,000, for Lot 58 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Benny Watson to Benny Watson, for $49,100, for Lot 15 in Somerset Townhomes.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Rocky W. Overstreet, for $474,688, for Lot 2048 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Richard Zaragoza to Juan Hernandez, for $107,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Paul Wells to Cuong M. Vo, for $350,000, for Lot 47 in Inverness Highlands.

-Moore Oil Co. Inc. to Jam Jar LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Alexandra Wilson to Valerie R. Brown, for $185,000, for Lot 39 in Shalimar Point.

-Michael Swords to Jerome Hennebaul, for $144,000, for Lot 7 in Reynolds Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Jessica Coats to Michael Rogers, for $155,900, for Lot 46 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Kenneth Bolling to Gary Farragut, for $145,000, for Lot 51 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Richmond Huggins to Clint Cummings, for $3,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jon Parnell to Jon Christopher Parnell, for $155,000, for Lot 70 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Steven Petry to Daniel Lee Williams, for $365,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs.

-Bryan Singer to Zachary Martin Richardson, for $180,000, for Lot 115 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

Aug. 28

-Thomas Jones to Jason T. Caldwell, for $575,000, for Lot 311 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-David Talley to Ralph A. Bertella, for $324,900, for Lot 11 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.

-Joann Bailey to Justin Bailey, for $36,500, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Graceway Investment Group LLC to Alliance Wealth Builders Inc., for $70,000, for Lot 13 in Monte Tierra 1 Addition.

-Adams Homes LLC to Adam R. Franklin, for $196,625, for Lot 46 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Jes Summerchase LLC to CMF II Summerchase ar Riverchase LLC, for $26,673,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Daniel Hopkins to Victor Manuel Vences Flores, for $270,000, for Lot 11 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Lauren Ashley Sentell, for $342,050, for Lot 30 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Elizabeth Brillhart to Brian S. McFarlin, for $410,000, for Lot 506 in Riverchase Country Club 12th Addition.

-Keri Hyde to Jacqueline T. Tanner, for $527,000, for Lot 222 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4B.

-Federal National Mortgage Association to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, for $23,560,f or Lot 5 in Paradise Cove.

-Joseph Brantley to JMR Properties LLC, for $128,000, for Lot 1 in Somerset Townhomes.

-Nancy Crowder to Terry R. Hosmer, for $620,000, for Lot 4AA in Oak Harbour Phase I Resurvey of Lots 3A and 4A of a Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Annette D. Meredith, for $400,443, for Lot 350 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Ronald Lee Payton, for $203,555, for Lot 87 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Richard Evanson to Richard Evanson, for $60,253, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Bryan Coyne to Laura Moore, for $550,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Anthony Thompson to Ryan H. Crumpton, for $265,000, for Lot 335 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC,f or $684,000, for Lot 627 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Angie Lucas to Michael W. Bevard, for $160,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-David Lollar to Tommy A. Walker, for $175,000, for Lot 4 in White Family Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Brian Smith, for $287,695, for Lot 1410 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to John Hodge, for $149,400, for Lot 1 in White Oak Manor Subdivision Final Plat.

-Joyce Pickett to Townley P. Chattman, for $179,900, for Lot 51 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Charles Strain to Edward Van Anderson, for $375,000, for Lot 22 in Jameswood Second Sector.

-S & L Homes LLC to Brayton Lane Lowery, for $250,000, for Lot 7 in Shelby Shores Inc. the 1969 Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Pena Roberto Rodriguez, for $197,485, for Lot 40 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-Michael Hood to David Jake Johnson, for $184,000, for Lot 4 in Cedar Bend Phase 2.

-Kate Parker to Craig A. White, for $865,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Douglas Wright to Caleb michael Pittman, for $422,000, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Courtney Pittman to Phillip R. Creel, for $265,000, for Lot 3 in Stillwood Estates.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Teresa Annette Durocher, for $198,395, for Lot 41 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-John Farr to Shawn W. Myers, for $61,500, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

Aug. 31

-Meredith Paddock to Meredith M. Paddock, for $68,350, for Lot 17 in Cambridge Point First Sector.

-Toshia Walters to Sarah Dozier, for $199,000, for Lot 47 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-John Almond to Tyshawn Hargrove, for $429,000, for Lot 2112 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Chestine Hughes to Lucas Ladeji Bolaji, for $315,000, for Lot 11 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Jarrod Woods to Elizabeth Lynne Cochran, for $165,000, for Lot 44 in Eagle Woods Estates First Sector.

-James Hartley to Paul Martina, for $140,000, for Lot 16 in K B Nickersons Survey on Helena Road.

-Timothy Tingle to Christopher Timothy Tingle, for $74,720, for Lot 3 in Tingle Family Subdivision.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Roger Phillip Richards, for $427,210, fo rLot 522 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jarita Nicole Perry, for $163,381, for Lot 10 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Christle Agee, for $169,500, for Lot 79 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-David Wade to Cynthia Ann Atkin, for $164,000, for Lot 609 in Forest Lakes 12 Sector.

-Patricia Brown to Chuntekia Cherry, for $199,900, for Lot 9 in Lake Lane First Sector.

-Janice Bredall to Gerrie F. Hansford, for $385,000, for Lot 29 in Cottages at Danberry Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.

-J W Stevenson LLC to Timeless Homes LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 83 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase I.

-Ryan Crumpton to Katie Mullinax Burnside, for $185,000, for Lot 67 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $100,000, for Lot 212 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Mass Holdings LLC to Hanah Danielle Brock, for $236,000, for Lot 43 in Portsouth Second Sector.

-Harold Watson to Heather Lee Olivet, for $429,900, for Lot 1728 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Taytyana Carlicia Kellam Jones, for $202,310, for Lot 82 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Elizabeth Smith to Timothy R. Cash, for $125,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Lucas Bolaji to Kathleen K. Collins, for $245,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

-Richard Saito to Jean S. Estes, for $249,900, for Lot 71 in Narrows Point.

-Cassidy Cash to Blakelee Webber Woods, for $325,000, for Lot 918 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase II.

-Hailey Jones to Hailey Jones, for $0, for Lot 133 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Patricia Schafer to Charles Kirby Perkins, for $309,000, for Lot 252 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended Map.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-109 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-59 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Micah Weems, for $271,165, for Lot 90 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Miguel Torres, for $295,595, for Lot 1444 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Joshua Eric Mixon, for $442,900, for Lot 351 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-April Gospodareck to Desmond Ingram, for $280,000, for Lot 368 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Harsh Hareshkumar Modi, for $239,925, for Lot 118 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-James Mclendon to Teodoro Morales, for $276,900, for Lot 4 in Indian Wood Forest Second Sector Resurvey of Lot 4 Block 2.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Carol G. Heiberger, for $385,900, for Lot 504 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Jeffrey Heiberger to Joseph R. Miller, for $519,900, fo rLot 350 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Kirby Perkins to Nicole Guyette, for $315,000, fo rLot 7 in South Pointe Fifth Sector.

-Wanda Stone to Timothy J. Dunleavy, for $518,700, for Lot 88 in Village at Highland lakes Sector One.

-Jag Investment Strategies LLC to Laura A. Cruce, for $457,500, for Lot 2 in Metzger Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 2 and 3.

-Myron Thomas to Jacob Dunlap Bradshaw, for $252,500, for Lot 18 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Michael Hopkins to Michael Daniel Kozlowski, for $599,000, for Lot 1221 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-Philip Cruce to Austin Buckner, for $342,000, fo rLot 126 in Willow Oaks.

-Ronald Martucci to James E. Kiker, for $424,900, for Lot 37 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-Brandy Brantley to Brandy Lewis Brantley, for $52,255, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ashley Bryanne Birmingham, for $225,245, for Lot 212 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Lindsey Champion to Daniel M. Mims, for $198,500, for Lot 48 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Gary Mendl to Randall L. Dillard, for $384,000, for Lot 1517 in Highland Lakes 15th Sector.

-David Karcher to Shaun Self, for $375,000, for Lot 8 in Wood Ridge Final Plat.

-Enrique Gonzalez Perez to Maite Acosta, for $104,000, for Lot 28 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

Sept. 1

-Thomas Elmore to Roxana Marilin Quijada Martinez, for $210,000, for Lot 43 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Raquel Stevenson to Penny Annette Hudson, for $155,500, for Lot 22 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Theolishia Smith to Joel Zamudio Hernandez, for $244,000, for Lot 281 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Betty Ayers to Betty L. Ayers, for $277,000, for Lot 45 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 94 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Haley Strickland to Taylor Reynolds, for $205,000, for Lot 65 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6.

-South Partnership LLP to Mohamad Walid Kassir, for $270,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-James Sutherland to Christopher Dorris, for $222,500, for Lot 64 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase 1.

-James Goodsell to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $184,000, for Lot 110 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Robin Bridges to Andrea Saxon Lamberson, for $210,000, fo rLot 53 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 3.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Vashuna Carroll, for $233,398, for Lot 63 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-William Leung to Chung Kit & Company LLC, for $66,000, for Lot 22 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Willie Byrd to Daniel Nantz, for $240,000, for Lot 25 in Kinsale Garden Homes Third Sector.

-Brenda Bailey to jonathan Cochrane, for $114,900, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 5 West.

-Jennifer Wise to A Pinch of Healthy LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 510 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Sarah Palmer to Shamaral Thomas, for $301,000, for Lot 16 in Summer Place Second Sector.

-Bonnie Brown to Kenneth Proctor, for $289,000, for Lot 144 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Ralph Moore to Phillip Zuccala, for $271,900, for Lot 8 in Broken Bow.

-Rosemary Moore to Anita Fay Bennett, for $115,000, for Lot 2 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Myron Fleming to Cornelius Maurice Baker McDaniel, for $150,000, for Lot 49 in Meriweather Sector 2.

-William Larrington to Branwin R. Dubose, for $216,900, for Lot 8 in Fieldstone Park First Sector.

-William Disharoon to Dorrion Johnson, for $5,000, for Lot 47 in Cameron Woods Third Addition.

-Kenneth Proctor to Hobert Sidney Fields, for $225,000, for Lot 17 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Misty Nicole Potter, for $262,245, for Lot 211 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Mark Shumate to Shannon Shumate, for $99,000, for Lot 23 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Pedro Da Costa to Beverly Hunter, for $287,000, for Lot 21 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.

-Shannon Shumate to Live the 511 LLC, for $147,000, for Lot 23 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Patrick Ray to John Wayne Morris, for $238,000, for Lot 6-26 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector 6th Addition.

-Freedom Driven Properties LLC to John Thomas Owen, for $179,900, for Lot 8 in Rudy Tidmore.

-Jim Blair to Edward Kent Scott, for $650,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Shaquita Pruitt, for $333,400, for Lot 6046 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Stacey Rosato, for $240,500, for Lot 237 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Layne J. Punch, for $397,629, for Lot A90 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Jim Imhof to Mark S. Kirkendall, for $295,000, for Lot 6 in Edenton 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Kathryn Dorris to Autumn Brooke Ward, for $140,000, for Lot 22 in Enclave Phase I.

-Adams Homes LLC to Benjamin J. Allen, for $224,650, for Lot 619 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Michael Weber to Ty Patterson, for $360,000, for Lot 265 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Rebecca Jones to Benjamin M. Hudson, for $519,900, for Lot 40 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Antonio Rios to Stephanie Petelle, for $237,000, for Lot 2 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Amir Hantoosh, for $755,683, for Lot 1042 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Michelle Tombrello to Jimmy Mangina, for $252,500, for Lot 2090 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Mantana Damrongsak, for $683,294, for Lot 1041 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Flemming Partners LLC to John Durham Almond, for $443,301, for Lot 2060 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mohammad A. Khan, for $469,000, for Lot 2053 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A Final Plat.

Sept. 2

-Lay Lake Rentals LLC to Gary M. Eubanks, for $360,000, for Lot 8-15 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 106 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Lee Smith to Brian G. Smith, for $176,500, for Lot 59 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase III.

-Mary Czeskleba to Janet Northing, for $249,900, for Lot 16 in Old Towne Forest Second Addition.

-Issiac Dickens to Detorious, for $13,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Jason Shaw to Mary Jane Czeskleba Clark, for $295,000, for Lot 4 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-Carlton Martin to Alexander J. Berryman, for $245,500, for Lot 9 in Navajo West Sector of Navajo Hills.

-Evelyn Elam to Paul Smith, for $270,000, for Lot 36 in Valley Brook Phase II Resurvey.

-Ralph Carrigan to Muhammed Sadiq Kanjiani, for $395,000, for Lot 49 in Arbor Hill Phase I Resurvey No. 1.

-Allison Moore to Elvia Mancilla Torres, for $205,000, for Lot 28 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Steve Guin to Chase Brenton Stephens, for $260,000, for Lot 2 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Corey Hobbs to Jeremy A. Swain, for $259,900, for Lot 219 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, fo rLot 84 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Chad Sandridge to Michael A. Killian, for $215,000, for Lot 2-28 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-David Meadows to Maria E. Costa, for $250,000, for Lot 5 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 1.

-Detorious Kirksey to Detorious Kirksey, for $11,615, for property in Section 36, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Pamela Hyatt to Daqwon Ramon Carr, for $154,000, for Lot 268 in Waterford Village Sector 3.

-Matthew McNutt to Zachary Evan Nichols, for $335,000, for Lot 14 in Kerry Downs Subdivision of Inverness.

-James Roberts to Clifford Wesley Galloway, for $213,000, for Lot 981 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Jacquelyn Keyman to Pamela K. Hyatt, for $182,000, for Lot 314 in Shelby Forest Estates Resurvey No. 1.

-Kellie Broadhead to Brian Thomas Properties, for $45,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Hull to Joshua M. Moore, for $237,000, for Lot 45 in Valley Station Second Sector.

-Jesse Rushton to Olivia Joy Pruitt, for $307,500, for Lot 1848 in Old Cahaba Phase V 3rd Addition.

-Clarence Allen to Rosemary Gilliland, for $75,000, for Lot 1 in Legion Heights.

-Kimberly Miller to Lori Wallington, for $222,000, for Lot 100 in Laurel Woods Phase IV.

-William Beech to Daniel F. White, for $599,600, for Lot 304 in Riverchase Country Club 10th Addition.

-Patrick Franklin to Joan MacWilliam, for $380,000, for Lot 21 in Kerry Downs.

-Michael Vigneulle to Richard Brandon Vigneulle, for $286,600, for Lot 2 in T & R Family Subdivision Resurvey.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Helena P. O’Connor, for $326,693, for Lot 1028 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Laurin Humphries to Andrew S. Roy, for $218,000, for Lot 1209 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 2nd Amended Plat.

-Joshua Clarke to Debbie M. Speaks, for $340,000, for Lot 833 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.

-Marcie Gaylor to Noah Stone Landry, for $167,000, for Lot 15 in Park Place Third Addition.

-Michael Brown to Gregory Lane Mullins, for $230,000, fo rLot 4 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Allison Cease to Sherry L. Jones, for $127,000, for Lot 34 in Shoal Creek.

-Richard Morgan to Michael A. Talerico, for $220,000, for Lot 8 in Olde Towne Forest.

-DAL Properties LLC to Christopher John William Bell, for $399,900, for Lot 2404 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Jon Walker to Tyler M. Payne, for $295,000, for Lot 5 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.

-Sammy Campisi to Ginger Hand McDonald, for $351,000, for Lot 15 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-David Moore to Allison W. Moore, for $136,800, for Lot 28 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-John Marlin to Glenda W. Mortenson, for $308,000, for Lot 544 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase I Reusrvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 and 557-56`.

-Amber Cunningham to Breanna Clark, for $137,000, for Lot 65 in Townside Square Sector One.

-James Blue to Brandon Darrell Austin Woods, for $289,900, for Lot 33 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Alicia Clifton to Linda Pare, for $112,500, for Lot 1110 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Barbara Yeager to Barbara Sue Yeager, for $55,150, for Lot 2 in Brechenridge Park Resurvey.

-Leon Archer to Charlot Denny, for $80,000.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Madhukar Reddy Gunreddy, for $358,965, for Lot A-103 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Lena Viskil to Christalyn Lashon Presley, for $152,500, for Lot 13 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Jared Raney to Monica Marie Lee Williams, for $247,000, for Lot 136 in Cottage at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Valor Communities LLC to Keybali1 LLC, for $159,900, fo rLot 97 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Galina Waites to Abubakir Babikir, for $300,000, for Lot 60 in Thorn Berry.

-Rodney Howell to Rodney K. Howell, for $311,500, for Lot 205 in Greystone Legacy 2nd Sector.

-Thomas Godfryd to Patrick W. Franklin, for $715,000, for Lot 13 in Heather Point Second Addition to Kerry Downs Amended Map.

-Thomas Godfryd to Patrick W. Franklin, for $75,000, for Lot 14 in Heather Point Second Addition to Kerry Downs Amended Map.

-Barbara McNabb to Kevin Maurice Dunham, for $246,000, for Lot 19 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Anthony Manzi to Lauren Trader, for $323,000, for Lot 38 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Mallory Rutan to Johnny Rau Beal Bernard, for $225,000, for Lot 7 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Patrick McDonald to Joshua David Miller, for $290,000,f or Lot 12 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Bobby Baldwin to Frederick Fike, for $206,000, for Lot 14 in Alabaster Highlands Sector 2.

-Sam Armstrong to Jon K. Walker, for $299,900, for Lot 80 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 2.

-Carl Parker to Julie Lamb, for $240,000, for Lot 10 in Apache Ridge Sectors 2 and 3.

-John Bell to Erika Michelle Bounds, for $221,500, fo rLot 100 in Camden Cove 8th Sector Final Plat.

-Dwight Driskell to Robert C. Abrahamson, for $360,000, for Lot 17 in Riverchase West First Addition.