Ruth Burbank

Columbiana

Ruth Burbank, age 87, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17 at the First Baptist Church of Columbiana with Dr. Mike Miller and Rev. Phillip Rush officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Burbank attended Huntington College from 1951-1955, was a graduate of the University of Montevallo in 1972, and taught at Columbiana Middle School for 21 years from 1972-1993.

Mrs. Burbank is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Sigrid Horstman; and a granddaughter, Paige Dill.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward R. Burbank; children, Laurie Walden (Joseph), Debbie Joiner (Terry), Marla Vansant (Ronnie), Mark Burbank (Donna), and Cynthia Sturdivant; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and siblings, Betty Kneeland, Fred Horstman, Marge Howard, and Clara Burnham.

