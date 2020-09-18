Athlete of the Week: Jordon Dior Bray

Athlete of the Week: Sept. 13, 2020



Name: Jordon Dior Bray

School: Calera High

Grade: Ninth

What sports do you play? Cross country and track (indoor and outdoor)

Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? Praying before my event and getting in my zone.

What’s your favorite subject at school? Math. Why? I am good with numbers.

Are you involved in other school activities or groups? Not yet, this is my first year (week) in high school.

What are your hobbies? DIY’s, cooking and shopping.

What is your favorite sports team? Anything Auburn….WAR EAGLE!!

Who is your favorite athlete? Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings.

What do you want to be when you grow up? A civil engineer.

