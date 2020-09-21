Shirley Robinson

Harpersville

Shirley Robinson, age 85, of Harpersville, passed away Monday, Sept. 21.

The visitation will be from 10:30-11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Delford Isbell and Tim Pearce officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Shirley was born July 24, 1935 to Leonard and Emma Dean Lawson in Jasper. She lived in Harpersville with her husband of 30 years, Rayford Robinson. Shirley was a longtime dedicated member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Westover.

She always liked working in her flower garden and just being outside. She even built a well out of stone all by herself. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She loved laughing and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Robinson is preceded in death by both parents; sister, Sally Jo; brother, James and son, Bobby.

She is survived by her husband, Rayford Robinson; daughters, Debbie Kenny (Rick) and Sherry Rousseau (Steve); sons, Mike Daniel (Debbie), Keith and Brady Robinson; daughter in law, Sherry Lantrip; 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

“We will miss you – until we meet again”.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.