Peggy Ann Posey
Jasper
Peggy Ann Posey, age 71, of Jasper, passed away Friday, Sept. 25.
The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
