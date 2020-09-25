Peggy Ann Posey

Jasper

Peggy Ann Posey, age 71, of Jasper, passed away Friday, Sept. 25.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

