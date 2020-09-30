Shelby County Schools releases COVID-19 numbers

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

As COVID-19 continues to present challenges for schools across the state, Shelby County Schools has released its first look into the impact the virus has had on schools in the system.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 30, the school system released numbers showing the number of positive cases for students and employees, as well as the number of students and employees that have been forced to quarantine due to contact tracing.

“COVID-19 continues to present unique challenges for school districts around the nation. One such challenge is the number of students who are out of school due to the virus,” read a release from the school system. “In order for parents to be informed regarding the presence of the COVID-19, Shelby County Schools is releasing a snapshot of data in the district.”

The numbers are not cumulative and will be updated on a weekly basis. Cumulative results can be found at Shelbyed.k12.al.us.

As of Friday, Sept. 25, the community that had the largest number of confirmed cases among students and employees was Oak Mountain. Between their four schools, 34 students have tested positive since the start of the school year along with six employees.

Oak Mountain’s schools have also been forced to quarantine 294 students and 24 employees. That is to be expected with Oak Mountain’s students representing the largest group for the school system.

There are 4,511 students in the Oak Mountain’s four schools and 525 employees. With those numbers, 0.75 percent of students and 1.14 percent of employees have tested positive for the virus.

The community with the second highest number of confirmed positive cases was Helena with 29 students and three employees testing positive.

Helena has the third largest set of students and employees in the school system with 4,183 students and 446 employees. So far, as of Sept. 25, 29 students and three employees had tested positive, while 199 students and 12 employees have been forced to quarantine.

The second largest community of students in the school system is Chelsea with 4,488 students and 496 employees. Of those, nine students have tested positive so far with no employees positive. A total of 124 students and four employees have been forced to quarantine.

Calera is the fourth largest and has had five of its 3,279 students and three of its 378 employees test positive, while 100 students and four employees have quarantined.

Columbiana marks the fifth largest community with 1,806 students and 287 employees. They mark the only community with 1 percent of their students testing positive with 18, while five, or 1.74 percent, of employees have tested positive.

The school zone also has had 111 students and nine employees quarantine.

Montevallo has one of the lowest rates with one student who tested positive, 17 students who have quarantined and one employee who has quarantined.

Vincent’s numbers are also low after taking precaution early during the football season and canceling the first three weeks due to the scare of COVID-19. But so far, only four students have been quarantined due to the threat, but no one in the school zone has tested positive yet.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will soon make numbers available for different school systems across the state on a dashboard to keep communities updated on the latest.