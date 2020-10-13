Helena Diamond Club to hold golf tournament

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Helena Diamond Club is set to hold its first Golf Tournament at the Timberline Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The club is part of the Helena Athletics Association and supports baseball and softball at Helena High and Middle schools. This event will serve as a fundraiser to help support their current and future efforts.

“Simply put, this is a fun event that is a fundraiser to support those four different groups of sports,” said Helena Diamond Club’s Benji Barnett. “The fundamental reason for this is to support the efforts of those teams, we will use the money raised to support things like field maintenance, equipment and uniforms.”

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and will include a variety of prizes for first, second and third places, longest drive and closest to the hole. There will also be door prizes and goodie bags for players.

“The tournament is a shotgun format, the club will clear the course around noon that day,” Barnett said. “Teams of four will begin on all 18 holes and make their way around playing the whole course.”

Those who register will also have a free catered barbecue lunch provided. Barnett said that the tournament will also feature a silent auction with several prizes to bid on.

Registration for the event is open through Halloween and those interested can chose to participate as individuals or in teams. Admission for a four-person team is $500, and individual registration is $125 per person.

The club is also seeking sponsors for the event with a wide range of options including admission, advertisements and signage on different items.

To ensure social distancing and the health and safety of the players, space is limited to around 100 players.

More information about the tournament and sponsorship can be found by emailing the club at haadiamondclubsotball@gmail.com or by calling Barnett at 706-2306.