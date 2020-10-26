October 26, 2020

Donna Rohan

By Staff Reports

Published 10:04 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Donna Rohan
Columbiana

Donna Rohan, age 66, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26 at Columbiana United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Buster Timmons officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries