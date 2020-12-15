John Earl Moore

Alabaster

Mr. John Earl Moore, 76, of Alabaster, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Birmingham.

Mr. Moore was a Vietnam Veteran with the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Andrew Moore and Frances Marie Moore; and his sister, Julia Mercer.

He is survived by his wife, Jewell Moore; children, Jennifer Mills (Ronnie), Taylor Becke (Jesse) and John Moore, Jr. (Lori); grandchildren, Cody and Cade Mills, Matthew and Jake Moore, Lily, Hunter and Asher Becke, and Mason Ware; brothers, James Harrison Moore, Robert Allen Moore and Michael Moore; sister, Bobbie Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City.

A graveside service will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating.

Condolences may be offered online at Usreyfuneralhome.com.

Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.