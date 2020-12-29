Betty Jones

Columbiana

Betty Jones, age 82, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27.

The graveside service will be Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Opal Foster, and husband, Charles Allen Jones.

She is survived by her son, Allen Jones (Penny); daughter, Ashley Jones Venable (Michael), sister: Doris Isbell (John Isbell); and grandchildren, Mallory and Luke Venable.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all caregivers at Columbiana Health and Rehabilitation for all you do every day.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.