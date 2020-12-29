Jack Benny Wright

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, Jack Benny Wright left this world to dwell in heaven with our Holy Father. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him, but welcomed by those who have passed before him.

Born Jan. 31, 1935 to Byron and Ruby Wright in Bibb County. He was preceded in death by his father, Byron, in 1950, and his mother, Ruby in 2016; and most recently, his partner and friend, Cleo Earley with whom he had a special bond for many years.

Jack lost his father at the age of 15. At little more than a boy, he became the man of the house in a time when the man of the house had neither the luxury nor ability to locate someone for a home or auto repair on the internet or simply call. It was his station in life at an early age to repair the car, install a missing shingle, replace a rotted step, shovel coal for the furnace, and attend to business to help provide an income for himself and his mother.

He went on in his young adult years to open and maintain a successful business with a merchandise route. He was known during these days as simply Jack Benny. While attending his route, he caught the eye of a local Calera girl, Norma June Wilson, who was quite sure that he was the answer to her prayers of a husband. It wasn’t until their marriage that June would realize that she wasn’t marrying Jack Benny, the namesake of a well-known actor, but rather was marrying Jack Benny Wright. Together they had four children, Jackie Byron Wright, Christy Wright Powell, Jody Howell Wright and Tracy Landon Wright.

He owned and operated successful businesses: a gas station in Texas, a chicken production business and a fishing bait distribution in Calera. These proved too time-consuming for a man dedicated to his four children. He finally landed at Sherman Industries where he was known as the man to get things accomplished no matter the assignment. He retired from the same company many years later.

Jack is survived by his children, Jackie Byron Wright, Christy Wright Powell, Jody Howell Wright (Patti) and Tracy Landon Wright; grandchildren, Sydney Wright Hopper (Trent), Cody Wright, Ethan Powell, Emma Powell, Natasha Wright and Stephanie Wright; and great-grandchildren, Hayden Jude Hopper and Kurt Powell.

His funeral service will be held at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo) on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation to begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

The family requests any memorial donations be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Network at Pancan.org.