Chelsea
Peggy Turner, age 71, of Chelsea, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3 at K-Springs Cemetery with Rev. Mike Kiker officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
