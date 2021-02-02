February 2, 2021

Peggy Turner

By Staff Reports

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Peggy Turner
Chelsea

Peggy Turner, age 71, of Chelsea, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3 at K-Springs Cemetery with Rev. Mike Kiker officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries