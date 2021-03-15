George Blake
George Blake
Pelham
George Blake, age 87, of Pelham, passed away Saturday, March 13.
Mr. Blake is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Blake.
He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Gates (Lynn); grandchildren, Blake Gates and Maegan Stamps; and great grandchildren, Raevyn Gates and Elliott Gates.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
