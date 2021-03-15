March 15, 2021

George Blake

By Staff Reports

Published 2:26 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

George Blake
Pelham

George Blake, age 87, of Pelham, passed away Saturday, March 13.

Mr. Blake is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Blake.

He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Gates (Lynn); grandchildren, Blake Gates and Maegan Stamps; and great grandchildren, Raevyn Gates and Elliott Gates.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries