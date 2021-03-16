Hoover City Schools to dismiss early for severe weather

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather and for the safety of students, families, faculty and staff.

The following are the dismissal times:

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

Brock’s Gap Intermediate will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

High schools will dismiss at noon.

Lunch will be served at schools, but curbside meal pickups will be canceled.

All afternoon and evening activities will be canceled.

The school district will announce any changes for Thursday, March 18 as soon as possible.

Visit Hoovercityschools.net and @HooverCitySchools on Facebook for updates.