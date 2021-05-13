Betty Ann Sims

Jemison

Betty Ann Sims, age 86, of Jemison, passed away Wednesday, May 12. Betty was born March 29, 1935 to David and Pauline Jeschke in Roscoe, South Dakota.

She earned her Registered Nursing Degree and moved to Bakersfield, California where she worked as a surgical nurse. In 1969 Betty made the move with her family to Montevallo. She worked at Shelby Memorial Hospital and later Abex also known as ABC Rail from where she retired, after which she and her husband of 60 years William “Bill” Sims moved to Jemison.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Sims; parents, David Jeschke and Pauline Schwind; brothers, Donald Jeschke and James Jeschke; and grandson, Jeremy Lawrence.

She is survived by her children, Linda Hill (Kenny), and Patrick Sims; grandchildren, Summer Sullivan (Jason), Will Hill (Ana), Seth Lawrence (Ashley), Adrian Sims, Tyler Snow (Lauren), Jasper Sims; great-grandchildren, Colton Sullivan, Catelyn Sullivan, Grayson Scalise, Brennon Marlin, Camden Lawrence, Brooklyn Lawrence, Lorali Hill, Knox Hill, Willow Hill, Kinedei Gilbreath, Anderson Snow, and Ryleigh Snow; sisters-in-law, Nancy Williams, and Vonceil Jones; and niece, Debbie Giles.

A small celebration of life will be held for the family on Tuesday May 18 from 9:30-10 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home in Montevallo, followed by a visitation for family and friends from 10-10:30 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband Bill at Alabama National Cemetery on Tuesday May 18 at 11 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Sims family.