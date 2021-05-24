May 24, 2021

Jane D. Johnson

Published 1:59 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

Jane D. Johnson
Wilsonville

Jane D. Johnson, age 71, of Wilsonville, passed away Sunday, May 23.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, May 26 at Fourmile Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Mac Rich officiating. Burial will follow at Fourmile Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

