Dorthey Dean McCall

Sylacauga

Dorthey Dean McCall, age 85, of Sylacauga, passed away Tuesday, July 6.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, July 10 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elliottsville Cemetery. Pastor Russell Hughes officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

