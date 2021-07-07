Dorthey Dean McCall
Dorthey Dean McCall
Sylacauga
Dorthey Dean McCall, age 85, of Sylacauga, passed away Tuesday, July 6.
The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, July 10 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elliottsville Cemetery. Pastor Russell Hughes officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Chelsea approves ABC license for new gas station
By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council on July 6 took action on business related... read more