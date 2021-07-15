Ivy Brook Walker

Our beloved daughter, Ivy Brook Walker, age 24, born Feb. 16, 1997, departed this life on Thursday, June 24.

She was preceded in death by Rosa M. Moore (great-grandmother), Willie and Marie Curry (great-grandparents), and Lucille and Lee Walker, Sr. (paternal grandparents).

Ivy leaves to mourn the following loved ones, Lee Walker, Jr. (father) and mother, Traciy Curry-Reyes (Teodoro Reyes); Valentin Reyes (brother); Roosevelt and Cynthia Curry (maternal grandparents); uncles Jason E. Curry (Bertha), Eric Walker, and Kelvin Wayne Walker; aunts Lesa Ahmed and Latrice Walker; great-uncles William V. Jackson, and William E. Curry (Shirley); cousins McKenzie Jade and Michael Anthony Curry, Revita Curry, Traviss Thomas as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Ivy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.