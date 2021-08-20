Hoover police investigating threat against school district

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – The Hoover Police Department is investigating an incident involving a threat against Hoover City Schools.

“Last night a social media threat was made against our district,” read an Aug. 20 letter to parents from Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dee Fowler. “The Hoover Police Department and our security team have been investigating through the night and believe that the threat is not imminent, and the credibility is questionable.”

The district takes all threats seriously, Fowler wrote.

“We will share more information as we can, but in the meantime please know that we are investigating and making the security of our students and staff our top priority,” Fowler wrote.

