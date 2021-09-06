Alabaster Police attempting to locate two missing teens

The Alabaster Police Department is attempting to locate two missing teens both last seen in the Shelby County area on Saturday, Sept. 4.

It started on Saturday when APD shared a post to Facebook announcing they were searching for 13-year-old Noah Grace Stafford. She was last seen at the Publix in Alabaster before she was reported missing.

Close to 17 hours after their original post on Sunday, Sept. 5, APD shared an update to Facebook on Monday morning, Sept. 6 around 10 a.m. that also said they were looking 16-year-old Henry Lopez.

Lopez was last seen on Sept. 4 in the Calera area.

“We believe they may possibly be traveling together in Henry’s 2008 red Toyota Camry,” read a post from Alabaster Police.

The license plate tag for the car is 58D8D52.

If anyone has information regarding the search for the two teens, they are asked to call APD at 205-663-7401.