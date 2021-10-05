James “Jay” Earl Greene, Jr.

Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Staff Reports

James “Jay” Earl Greene, Jr.
Vincent

James “Jay” Earl Greene, Jr., age 51, of Vincent, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3.

Jay was born May 28, 1970 in Alabama to Patricia Stephens Greene and James Earl Greene Sr..

Jay is survived by his wife, Rhonda Allen Greene; son, Brody James Greene; parents, James Earl and Patricia Greene Sr.; sister, Rhonda White (Brian); niece, Annaliese White; and nephew, Matthew White.

A visitation for Jay will be held Friday, Oct. 8 from 12-2 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life funeral service. Interment will be after the service at Arkwright Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Kilgroefh.com for the Greene family.

More News

Shelby County football predictions: Week 8

Old Baker Farm welcoming visitors to pumpkin patch, fall events

Timothy Edward Bragg

Pelham woman arrested for making threat toward Helena High School after rivalry loss

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...