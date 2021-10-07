Hoover crews searching for missing vehicle, occupants trapped in floodwaters

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Authorities are continuing a search they started overnight for a vehicle swept away in floodwaters in the Riverchase area on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, crews were still searching the area of the 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West for the missing vehicle and its two occupants.

Duane Prater, division chief and public information officer with the Hoover Fire Department, said Hoover crews responded to a call from the aforementioned area at about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 regarding a stranded motorist who was trapped in floodwaters.

“The occupant was safely removed. Fire crews then proceeded to another weather-related call in another area,” Prater said in a media briefing on the morning of Oct. 7. “Hoover police remained on the scene and blocked the east side of Riverchase Parkway West. Within approximately 10 minutes, another vehicle in the flooded area on the opposite side of the blockade was immediately picked up and pinned against the guardrail, trapping the occupants.”

Fire crews arrived on the scene, but were unable to access the occupants due to swift water and the location of the vehicle, according to Prater.

“Within a couple minutes, the rushing water pushed the vehicle over the guardrail and out of sight of the responders,” Prater said. “Additional crews were dispatched to surrounding areas and streets to locate the vehicle. Crews worked throughout the night, but were unable to locate the vehicle or occupants.”

The vehicle is presumed to be submerged, according to the HFD.

The Technical Rescue and Dive teams are currently on the scene.

Hoover’s first responders answered emergency calls in multiple areas last night as the city experienced intense rainfall that caused flash flooding.

“Several of these areas have not experienced flash flooding in the last 20 years, so it’s unprecedented,” Prater said. “Numerous water rescues were conducted from stranded vehicles in multiple areas, with no injuries.”

Prater said the HFD will release updates via social media and email as the situation develops.