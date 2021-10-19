Inmate escapes from Shelby County Jail, still at large

FROM STAFF REPORTS COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the hunt for an escaped inmate.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Joshua Wayne Brown, escaped from custody at the Shelby County Jail and was last seen in the area between McDow Road and Industrial Parkway in Columbiana.

Brown is described as a 6-foot tall white male weighing around 135 pounds with tattoos on his neck. He was arrested two days earlier on Oct. 17 and booked into the jail on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $6,000 bond.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers are currently searching the area for Brown.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents int he area to secure doors and call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

This has also led to Shelby County High School, Elvin Hill Elementary School, Columbiana Middle School and CTEC are all on lockdown right now due to the incident.

Car riders have been released to parents, but bus riders and self drivers are still on lockdown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.