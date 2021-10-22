Melissa “Missy” Burkett

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, Melissa “Missy” Burkett, age 55, of Sterrett, left her earthly home to begin her eternal life with Our Heavenly Father.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Finley, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Will Franklin.

Missy is survived by her husband, William James Burkett III; daughters, Leighann Sims (Josh), Alyssa Burkett (Micheal), and Kelly Burkett (Cole); grandson, Hayden; sister, DeDee Gentry (Ken); aunt, Jamie McDonough; mother-in-love, Freddie Burkett; her nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Among being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin, and aunt, she was also a devoted cosmetologist who enjoyed bringing out the beauty in every client she touched.

Although we have heavy hearts at our loss, Heaven has gained a loving Angel. All are invited to the celebration of life for Missy at Vincent Revival Center, 6121 County Road 85, Vincent, AL 35178 on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vincent Revival Center Build a Bridge Pantry.