Darnell “Donnie” Guyer

Published 10:39 am Monday, November 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Darnell “Donnie” Guyer
Columbiana

Darnell “Donnie” Guyer, age 79, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., at Columbiana City Cemetery with Pastor Wesley Criswell officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Donnie was a beloved husband, father, and granddaddy. He attended the Tennessee Military Institute and the University of Alabama. He then served six years in the Army National Guard as a Green Beret. He was a police officer and an evidence technician in Birmingham for 11 years and retired as a Lieutenant from the Pelham Police Department.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Marilyn Guyer; daughters, Ginger Slaughter (John) and Cindy Bowman (Bo); and grandchildren, Carolyn, Tanner, Mack, Samantha, Leah, and Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Officer Philip Mahan Davis Foundation at Officerphilipdavis.com.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

