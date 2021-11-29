Frank Horton

Columbiana

Frank Horton, age 91, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Williams Cemetery with Bro. Richard Horton and Rev. Phillip Rush officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Horton is preceded in death by his wife, Valeria Horton; parents; six brothers and sisters; and one great granddaughter, Caroline Jones.

He is survived by his children, Chuck Horton (Lynn) and Pam Jones (Alan); grandchildren, Brandon Horton (Beth), Clint Horton (Danyel), Angela Sentell (Bob), and Robert Jones (Randie); great grandchildren, Rebekah Sentell, Jonathan Sentell, Georgie Horton, Zane Horton, Charlie Horton, and Rylee Jones; brother, Billy Horton; sister, Gay Beasley (Buddy); and numerous other family members.

