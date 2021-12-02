Bruce Bates

Calera

Bruce Bates, age 86, of Calera, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Bates is preceded in death by his daughter, Denise McDowell; and grandson, Justin McDowell.

He is survived by his wife, Jerry Bates; children, Rhonda Sykes (Mike) and Cindy Crabb (Terry); grandchildren, Brandon Sykes (Kristen), Amanda Morris, Amber Richardson (C.J.), Cayla Weber (Patrick), and Jessica Franks (Jason); and 11 great grandchildren.

