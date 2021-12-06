Cahaba Valley Fire Dept. announces Annual Santa Tour

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

The Cahaba Valley Fire Department and EMR District have teamed up with Santa Claus and will be coming through the local neighborhoods for the district’s annual Santa Tour on Saturday, Dec. 18

Candy will be thrown out as Santa makes his way through the neighborhood. Santa will also stop to take pictures upon request.

Santa’s first route will begin at Kenley Way at 8 a.m. and end at The Retreat at Greystone at 11:15 a.m. He will have a reindeer rest break at 11:30 a.m. for 45 minutes.

His second route will begin at the Brook Highland neighborhood at 12:20 p.m.

The tour will end at 4:45 p.m. after visiting the Birch Creek neighborhood for 10 minutes.

For a full list of Santa’s planned tour courses and stops, visit Cahabavalleyfire.org/santa-claus-run/.

All times and locations are subject to change due to emergency calls and/or inclement weather conditions.

Any changes will be updated on the Department’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/cvfemrd, and its website, Cahabavalleyfire.org. Contact the Cahaba Valley Fire Department at 205-991-5267 for more information.