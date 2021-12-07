Misty Moore Horton

Published 10:52 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Misty Moore Horton
Montevallo

Misty Moore Horton, age 46, of Montevallo, took her final breath the morning of Friday, Dec. 3.

Misty was born on Jan. 30, 1975, to the parents of Willie Frank “Bill” Moore and Judy Linda Price Moore. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Misty lived life to the fullest. She was outgoing, silly and a fun-loving individual. There was never a dull moment and she loved spending time with her grandbabies. She was the best mother. She will forever be loved and missed daily. We love you, Misty Renee!!

Misty was preceded in death by her father, Willie Frank (Bill) Moore.

She is survived by many living individuals, including her husband, Shannon Price Horton; her children, Brittany Mora; son in law, Orlando Mora; Dannie, Bill, and Skylar Roberson; sister, Kristy Moore Horton; niece and nephews, Brooke Horton-Strehle, Blake, and Daniel Horton; grandchildren, Amelia, Jeremiah, Cayden, and Izabella Mora, Brooke Shiflett, Tessa and Eva Hines, Drake Doyle, and Jordan Carden.

