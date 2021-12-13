Constance Elaine Hunt Crider

Constance Elaine Hunt Crider, better known as Connie, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, in her home in Columbiana.

She was born on April 27, 1950 in Elberton, Georgia. She married Billy Crider on July 19, 1996 in LaGrange, Texas.

She is survived by her husband Billy Crider of 25 years; her five children, Jason McCartney, Alicia McCartney, Justin Thompson, Shane Thompson and Logan Crider; six grandchildren; and a great grandchild on the way.

She is also survived by her mother, Norma Greenway Hunt; sisters, Jeanie Ramer (David), Rita Parker (John); brother and sister in laws, Barbara Sue McGee, Maxine McCoy (Johnny), Glenn Crider (Gayla), Niecie Jones (Richard), Fay Gandee (Dale), and Bobby Crider (Cindy); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Parker Gene Hunt; brother, Parker Gene Hunt, Jr.; father in law, Amos Junior Crider; mother in law, Mary Sue DeVilbiss Crider; brother in laws, Roy McGee and John Power; and sister in laws, Betty Power and Beverly Crider.