Pelham Council approves hydraulic modeling and drainage study

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – At the Dec. 20 meeting, the Pelham City Council approved a resolution for consideration to approve a hydraulic modeling and drainage study for the Bishop Creek and Buck Creek drainage basins.

The resolution was proposed in response to the Oct. 6 flood that caused severe damage throughout the Shelby County area, including throughout the city of Pelham. Pelham’s Director of Planning and Engineering, Andre Bittas, explained the study is a preemptive way to analyze what can be done to prevent any future flood damage.

The resolution was discussed in further detail at the previous City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 6. City Manager Gretchen DiFante broke down what the study entailed and how it would benefit the city in the event of another flood.

“What the Natural Resource Conservation group from the USDA is doing, is they are taking a look at a 1.5 mile area of the creek, and where there are debris, that can have a significant impact on future flooding,” DiFante said. “They are a group of engineers that are coming in, and they’re also looking at the natural resource that is the creek and how we can maintain the integrity of that natural resource.”

In the field of water resources engineering, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling is a tool commonly used to evaluate the benefits of proposed improvements. A combined hydrologic/hydraulic model allows engineers and city planners to evaluate the impacts of various improvement scenarios and the benefits those scenarios would accomplish.

DiFante said the conservation group is set to report their findings in the next couple of weeks, and once their report is discussed they will begin discussing what can be done to fix any issues found.

“This is definitely a touching issue for so many people and residents that were affected,” said Council President Maurice Mercer. “As the leaders dutifully elected to provide answers and offer solutions – you know, by trade, I’m in the business world and not the engineering world. I have to look to data, to someone else to give us some guidance.”

Mercer continued that he has confidence in all teams involved in the project to execute the plan efficiently and with the best interest of the city at heart.

“The cost is significant, but we have to do something now,” he said. “The time has come to make a decision to see if there is something we can do.”

Councilmember Mildred Lanier echoed Mercer’s feelings towards the project, citing it will help city officials better assess flooding and drainage issues down the line.

“We need to do something, and we do trust our professionals,” she said. “Once that study is looked at, then we can go in and set priority goals based on what is found.”

The resolution passed with a vote of three against two.