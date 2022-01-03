Pelham Polar Plunge to take place Jan. 22

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Thanks to the snowfall on Sunday night, Jan. 2, it finally feels like winter, and that adds to the excitement surrounding the annual Pelham Polar Plunge that is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The event is sponsored by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. All proceeds of the plunge go toward Special Olympics Alabama and will help provide more than 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with the opportunity to take part in sports training and competition programs.

“In a world where we’re reinventing everything we do, it seems we’re making some changes to the Pelham Polar Plunge,” said a statement on the Facebook event page. “We want this event to grow even more by attracting families and spectators with the hope they, too, will become champions of our cause.”

There will be food trucks available for snacking and also some fun giveaway opportunities for everyone involved. Registered plungers will receive a T-shirt and the chance to win a door prize. There will even be a costume contest for those registered to plunge if they choose to come dressed in costume.

The schedule for the Pelham Polar Plunge is as follows:

Noon: Check-in / On-site Registration begins in the main park office

Noon: 3:00 p.m.: Food will be available for purchase from food trucks throughout the event.

1:45 p.m.: Costume Contest

1:50 p.m.: Safety Briefing

2:00 p.m.: Polar Plunge

Advance registration cost is $35 (T-shirt size guaranteed) and day-of registration is $45 (T-shirt size NOT guaranteed).

There’s a 2.9-percent processing fee added to each ticket. This was done to ensure your full donation goes to Special Olympics Alabama.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit Pelhampd.com.