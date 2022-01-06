Closure announced for major Chelsea railroad crossing

Published 9:07 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

A tentative closure has been announced for the railroad crossing on Shelby County 47 in front of Chelsea City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 12. (File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – A railroad crossing on one of Chelsea’s busiest thoroughfares is tentatively set to be closed for repairs on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

CSX is scheduled to work on the railroad crossing on Shelby County 47 in front of Chelsea City Hall starting at 2 p.m. through late that evening, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Alternate routes will be necessary during the closure.

The city will share an announcement if the work timeframe changes.

Check Cityofchelsea.com or the City of Chelsea, Alabama Facebook page for updates.

More 280 Reporter

Shelby County captain graduates from FBI National Academy

Chelsea to hold public hearings about future of schools

Spain Park fends off Pelham in tight county battle of 16-win teams

Fast start, strong finish propels Spain Park to win against Pelham

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...