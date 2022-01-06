Closure announced for major Chelsea railroad crossing

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – A railroad crossing on one of Chelsea’s busiest thoroughfares is tentatively set to be closed for repairs on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

CSX is scheduled to work on the railroad crossing on Shelby County 47 in front of Chelsea City Hall starting at 2 p.m. through late that evening, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Alternate routes will be necessary during the closure.

The city will share an announcement if the work timeframe changes.

Check Cityofchelsea.com or the City of Chelsea, Alabama Facebook page for updates.