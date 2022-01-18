Eight local schools going remote due to high COVID-19 numbers

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Eight schools in the Shelby County School District will transition to remote learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in order to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

All eight schools have a high number of faculty, staff and who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The school district as a whole is also experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, which is hindering the ability to operate schools effectively at these eight schools,” read a release from the school system. “The district is monitoring the remaining schools in our system.”

The schools transitioning to remote learning include the following:

Calera High School

Calera Middle School

Calera Intermediate School

Shelby Elementary School

Columbiana Middle School

Chelsea Park Elementary School

Oak Mountain Elementary School

Linda Nolen Learning Center

These schools will be on a remote learning schedule through Friday, Jan. 21.

The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be able to return on Monday, Jan. 24

Teachers will communicate with students regarding assignments during this remote learning period.

Parents of schools that are remote may call any Shelby County school doing in-person learning and request to pick up a student meal.