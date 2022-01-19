BREAKING: Helena police investigating apparent double homicide

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Helena Police Department is investigating the death of two people in a Helena neighborhood.

HPD was called secondary to the fire department around 3:22 p.m. to the 100 block of Piney Woods Drive in the River Woods neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Upon arrival, Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said officers found one subject down that they determined was deceased. Flynn said during the subsequent search of the house, they found another individual who was also deceased.

Flynn confirmed that it was one male and one female and that foul play is suspected.

“Our patrol officers backed out of the residence, we notified the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force, and we have personnel from that task force on the scene and we are currently processing that scene,” Flynn said on Wednesday night.

According to Flynn, there is one person of interest they are looking for, while adding that it didn’t seem like a random act and there isn’t a danger to the community.

“We have one person of interest that we are obtaining additional information for,” Flynn said. “We are attempting to locate him at this time for further questioning.”

He added that officers and investigators on the scene have talked with neighbors and other family members that were able to provide additional information.

“We’re compiling that with information that we’re processing from the scene to put together exactly what did occur here,” Flynn said. “Something like this isn’t something that we can rush. We have dedicated professionals that are here in every different aspect of crime scene investigation as well as detectives. We hope to find out exactly what happened here. And if an individual is responsible here, hopefully we can bring him to some kind of justice.”

He also said it is a difficult moment for the city of Helena, which is considered one of the state’s safest places to live.

“Helena is my home. I’m not just the chief here. This is where I live, this is where my family lives,” he said. “So when my community hurts, I hurt. The outpouring of support for this family will be overwhelming, and we just need to be there to support the family and friends of the individuals who were lost tonight.”

Follow Shelbycountyreporter.com for the latest from the investigation as more details are released.