Land transactions for Nov. 12-23

The following land transactions occurred from Nov. 12-23:

Nov. 12

-Lacey Marie Whitaker to D & J Holdings LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 1 in Bailey Subdivision West.

-Samuel N. Crumpton to Melody Nicole Montgomery, for $199,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Donald Watson to Donald Watson, for $174,700, for Lots 8 and 9 in Sparks Survey of the Town of Vandiver and property in Section 15, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Latissus Andrade, for $268,900, for Lot 82 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Victoria J. Ashford to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase II Amended Map.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Gary R. Kincaid, for $360,000, for Lot 33 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Randall Keith Bates to Danny Nguyen, for $108,000, for Lot 305 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Douglas Montrell Smith, for $198,500, for Lot 21 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Ronald D. Stanfa to James E. Davis, for $236,000, for Lot 20 in Oakwood Village Phase Two.

-Holland Family LLC to Kevin Eugene Green, for $18,500, for Lot 9 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Bowdoin Ranch LLC to Craft Investment Properties LLC, for $154,000, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Erin Tanner, for $468,648, for Lot 110 in Simms Landing Phase IB Final Plat.

-Barstone Company to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 30 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Jerry L. Carter to Brittany M. Moore, for $225,000, for Lot 10 in Kinsale Garden Homes 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Jeffrey S. Boyd to Ernest Lee Smith, for $348,000, for Lot C-2 in Russet Bend Second Sector Resurvey of Lots B and C Amended Map.

-Linn W. Litkenhous to Joel Pierce, for $405,000, for Lot 52 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Andrea Kay Barclay Pitts to Tudor Enterprises Inc., for $87,326, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Montevallo Development Cooperative District to Jeffrey Webster, for $625,000, for Lot 55 in Town of Montevallo Resurvey of Lot 55.

-Darrell G. Naish to Jaime Jimenez Rodriguez, for $179,900, for Lot 3 in Nickersons Survey.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Richard Copelan, for $513,303, for Lot 4243 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-David W. Blake to Eric Cost, for $37,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Christopher D. Stewart, for $200,700, for Lot 23 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Alisha D. Wheeler to Cordarryl Garner, for $270,000, for Lot 522 in Spratlins Addition to Shelby Forest Estates.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Patricia D. Brown, for $226,870, for Lot 22 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Dominique Blue Cokely, for $231,600, for Lot 57 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Austin Pelico to ARVM 5 LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 244 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Charles Donald Roberts to Lynn Wolsoncroft, for $350,000, for Lot 49 in Foothills Point.

-Helen Randle to Ken Riddle, for $115,000, for Lot 1316 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Frank L. Mihatsch to Anne Robinson Strickland, for $321,000, for Lot 4-62 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC to Ryan Dosier, for $350,000, for Lot 228 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Noel Todd McCann to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $406,000, for Lot 12 in Helena Station.

-Daniel West to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $187,998, for Lot 34 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Resurvey of Lots 31, 32 and 33.

-Latoya D. Hagler to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $368,500, for Lot 101 in Camellia Ridge.

-Thomas Edwin Whitten to Samuel N. Crumpton, for $179,900, for Lot 1 in Whitten Family Subdivision.

-Patricia N. Gibbs to AERO Investments LLC, for $361,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-John Marlow Smith to Ronald Stanfa, for $360,000, for Lot 4 in Oakbrooke Estates.

-Samuel N. Meredith to Samuel N. Meredith, for $32,000, for Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Carolyn Wilkerson to Nancy Blaylock, for $355,000, for Lot 24 in Oaks.

-Alex Barlow to Lauren Nicole Jennings, for $290,000, for Lot 6-33 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $249,400, for Lot 36 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $342,100, for Lot 9-65 in Chelsea Park Ninth Sector.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $213,800, for Lot 98 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $189,200, for Lot 247 in Village at Polo Crossing Sector I Resurvey of Lots 231-254.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $245,500, for Lot 1510 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Mary J. Dean to Mary Jo Dean, for $296,500, for Lot 18 in Adams Mill Second Addition.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $191,500, for Lot 7-116 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $376,700, for Lot 413 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Mary J. Dean to Dean Rental Holdings LLC, for $231,100, for Lot 1 in Foothills Point Third Sector Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Barbara Jones Cook to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 33 in Caldwell Crossings Second Sector Phase Two.

-William C. Bradford to Robert Earl Covert, for $254,000, for Lot 14 in Country Hills Phase One.

-Clint Horton to William E. Horton, for $1,500, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Genoa R. McPhatter to Genoa R. McPhatter, for $147,000, for Lot 148 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Amended Map.

-Ramon Jurado to Susan Wanjiru Kariuki, for $223,500, for Lot 55 in Braelinn Village Phase III.

-Johnnie F. Page to Linda Robbins, for $94,940, for Lots 1 and 2 in Doss Page Family Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Robert Franklin Tillman, for $300,295, for Lot 202 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Tudor Enterprises Inc. to Carson Group LLC, for $158,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Bradley McCain to Noelle C. Bouchet, for $106,500, for Lot 24 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Amie Brasher to Gary Keith Brasher, for $108,500, for Lot 35 in Hunter Hill sPhase Two Resurvey of Lots 34 and 35.

Nov. 15

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nikolaos Galanis, for $406,212, for Lot 7080 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Ray Lewis Payne to Antonio Ramirez Villa, for $164,200, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Benjamin Matthew Walley, for $406,884, for Lot 7117 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Stephen Phillip McKitt to Christina Derrick Cullum, for $408,000, for Lot 26 in Hearthwood.

-Lawrence Alfred Gordon Kurtz to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $262,100, for Lot 18 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Clyde Edward Small to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 32 in Autumn Ridge.

-Higdon Family Living Trust to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $263,500, for Lot 52 in Valley Forge.

-Lina Beth Catalano to Kay Rengers, for $150,000, for Lot 1405 in Gables a Condominium.

-Timothy M. Repole to Elan Berman, for $328,000, for Lot 18 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Alavest LLC to Sonya Germany, for $258,000, for Lot 29 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Two.

-Sean P. Casey to Edward B. Parker, for $1,475,000, for Lot 14 in Crest at Greystone Second Addition.

-Charles Scofield Blair to Gillian Bissell Blair, for $30,350, for property in Section 19.

-Charlotte Anthony to Charlotte Anthony Patrick, for $47,600, for Lot 43 in Allendale.

-Herbert L. Raburn to Ahmed Dharnai, for $960,000, for Lots 100, 100A, 101 and 101A in Meadow Brook Highlands.

-Konstantinos Theodorou to Thomas F. Mask, for $310,000, for Lot 116 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Final Plat.

-Michelle Lynn Crowson to Denise J. Foust, for $319,000, for Lot 600 in Waterford Cove Second 2.

-Rachel C. Allen to Karen T. Cunningham, for $550,000, for Lot 233 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4B.

-Mehmet Deren Caliskan to Michael Day, for $529,000, for Lot 2156 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Channon Edwards to Christopher Steven Terrill, for $182,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Tiffany Rae Bell to Peter Lawrence Walford, for $465,000, for Lot 20 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-Jebeles Properties LLC to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $224,900, for property in Section 17, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Stuart J. Norwood to Traceyann Richards Jefferson, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Brookfield Third Sector Amended Map.

-Patricia M. Autry to Jennifer L. Newby, for $140,000, for Lot 7 in Indianwood Terrace.

-Robert E. Brazzell to Kenneth Brazzell, for $3,621, for Lot 14 in Nabors Survey of Wilton.

-Erika D. Thomas to Will P. Turner, for $224,900, for Lot 182 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Benjamin Matthew Walley to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $243,800, for Lot 67 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-Cacey O’Farrill to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $217,600, for Lot 29 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Woodward O. Lamar to Blair Family Trust, for $555,000, for Lot 4117 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Hayes D. Brown to S & M Development LLC, for $75,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Travis Bush to Travis Bush, for $27,000, for Lots 2A, 2B, 2C and 3 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

Nov. 16

-Brett Hambrick to Grace Ellis, for $300,000, for Lot 20 in Sunny Meadows.

-Michael Cooper to Sedrick L. Howard, for $231,000, for Lot 266 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Robert L. Sims to Brandon M. Flores, for $245,000, for Lot 37 in Berryhill 2nd Sector.

-Joe De Araujo to Latonya Jack, for $214,000, for Lot 21 in Spring Gate Sector 1 Phase 4.

-Roberto B. Angeles to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 128 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Daniel M. Ndiritu to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 11 in Timber Park Phase I Amended Map.

-Daniel Morris to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $238,000, for Lot 300 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Brandy Lynn Horton to Alex Ryan Campbell, for $225,000, for Lot 102 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Kevin Ray Dennis to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $246,000, for Lot 86 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Virginia Sue Kratz to 21 Properties LLC, for $63,000, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, range 1 East.

-21 Properties LLC to Steven Connell, for $189,000, for Lot 2 in Latta Family Subdivision.

-Shaun W. Tatum to Andrew Fritsch, for $377,000, for Lot 41 in Highlands 1st Sector Amended.

-Christopher D. Spears to Connor J. Spears, for $14,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Barry L. Studdard to Leigh Williams, for $162,500, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, range 12 East.

-Michael W. Pretnar to Michael Weber, for $140,000, for Lot 4 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 and 2.

-Juanita Thomas to Karen L. Thomas Andrews, for $228,000, for Lot 130 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Austin McElroy to Jennifer Dee Pitre, for $185,000, for Lot 45 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Danny R. Luckett to John T. Oldham, for $313,000, for Lot 428 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-James C. Britton to Eric Stabile, for $179,000, for Lot 115 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-TRAM LLC to Sara Borrego, for $159,900, for Lot 8 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Steven Routson to Angela R. Jordan, for $210,000, for Lot 5 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Johnny Tyler Lee to Henry Swain, for $125,000, for Lot 273 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Amended Map of Final Plat.

-Phillip Caudill to Justin Allen Turner, for $405,000, for Lot 49 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-King Family Holdings LLC to Marlin Rivera Rodriguez, for $12,000, for Lot 3 in Kingsmeadow First Sector Resurvey of Lots 3 and 5.

-Jerrold W. Haire to John Farag, for $315,000, for Lot 2031 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Crystal S. Gallups to Daniel Boyd Smith, for $200,000, for Lot 1 in Tera Baker Family Subdivision.

-Alma Rosa Bocanegra Garcia to Paul A. Montgomery, for $329,000, for Lot 54 in Royal Oaks Third Sector First Addition.

-3M Developers Inc. to Roy L. Martin, for $1,220,330, for Lots 7, 8, 9 and 12 in Oak Mountain Commons.

-Matthew Wayne Nichols to HPS III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $345,000, for Lot 28 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jerry D. Christian, for $235,000, for Lot 48 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Minh T. Bui to Cory Deonte Stallworth, for $315,000, for Lot 7 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Janet Blackwell to Robert J. Chesser, for $394,900, for Lot 301 in Willow Oaks.

-Dushyant A. Patel to Richard B. Fabian, for $336,000, for Lot 8 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Janet B. Crumley to Nimer Ismaiel, for $280,000, for Lot 66 in Chaparral First Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Clinton Harlan Whittington to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $437,100, for Lot 235 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Betty J. Spann, for $464,212, for Lot 4234 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-William Allen to Josiah D. Roop, for $290,600, for Lot 35 in Bent River Estates Phase 1.

-Garry M. Garzarek to Laura Swanson, for $259,000, for Lot 38 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Martin Robert Smith, for $788,157, for Lot 1437 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Linda Gail Bristow to Blakely McBee, for $10,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Patrick C. Brickman to Jackson Lee East, for $235,000, for Lot 326 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Bobby Joe Lehmann to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $388,000, for Lot 1407 in Park Crossings Chelsea Park 14th Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Shandra Williams Adams, for $255,910, for Lot 51 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Chelsea One LLC to Andrew C. Lacy, for $25,000, for Lot 64 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Resurvey of Lots 63 and 64.

-Laura Anne Jones to Ginger Gail Redmill, for $236,500, for Lot 146 in Polo Crossings Section 1.

-Staci R. Perot to Caroline M. Clark, for $230,000, for Lot 51 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Elizabeth Ann Shiflett Hartloge to Laura Anne Jones, for $234,700, for Lot 120 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Lisa Flora to Susan Destafino, for $60,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Grady Lee Luster to Christie Luster Brooks, for $240,500, for Lot 419 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Iva Joan Allinder to Patricia H. Oh, for $2,750,000, for Lot 1 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpours Addition to Inverness 2nd Addition.

-Joshua W. Henderson to James Lester Scott, for $627,500, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood 5th Sector Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Melissa R. Williams, for $486,425, for Lot 206 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Michelle Lyemance Mote to Blake T. Berry, for $242,000, for Lot 292 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Brian Henley to George Thom, for $307,000, for Lot 21 in Helena Station.

-Jeffrey Brooks to Mohammad Al-Qahtani, for $410,000, for Lot 208 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jonathan Peter Southworth to Kathy K. Sexton, for $655,000, for Lot 1833 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase II.

-Steve C. Hanna to Robert L. Trice, for $400,000, for Lot 6 in Twelve Oaks Subdivision Amended Map.

-Richard Scott Perkins to Jason E. Barnette, for $650,000, for Lot 1 in Raric Estates.

-Michael E. Broach to Paul A. Lawrence, for $726,000, for Lot 2113 in Brook Highland 21st Sector Phase II.

-Jason Antoine Jones to Jason Antoine Jones, for $165,000, for Lot 1930 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.

-Chasity A. Bonin to Tabatha Hunt, for $139,900, for Lot 17 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Teresa Dyer Bancroft to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $211,500, for Lot 531 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

Nov. 17

-Dianna S. Long to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $203,600, for Lot 12 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Patrick R. Whatley to Chad Everett Mathis, for $602,000, for Lot 88 in Weatherly Oxford Sector 10.

-Long Buu Hoang Nguyen to Laverne Larocca, for $500,000, for Lot 56 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Melisa C. Zwilling to Dean Harvison, for $970,000, for Lot 18 in Mountain Crest Estates.

-Adrianna Piontek to Patrick Keaney, for $150,000, for Lot 16 in Nottingham Townhouse Resurvey of Lots 16 and 21.

-Angela Kristen Lewis to Garry Michael Garzarek, for $310,000, for Lot 12 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-ARVM 5 LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $254,546.79, for Lot 2 in Melton Street Parcel 1A.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Mehmet D. Caliskan, for $794,450, for Lot 1423 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-June Hutchison to June Hutchison, for $8,800, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Jim Hamlin to Propertyone Inc., for $72,000, for Lot 5 in K B Nickersons Survey of Helena Road.

-Betty Ann Collins Headrick to Blakely McBee, for $60,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Thomas C. Perry to Thomas C. Perry, for $407,000, for Lot 3214 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-R. Dale Watts to Jakob David Writesman, for $225,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-John Mize to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $274,600, for Lot 30 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Verny J. Obregon to Adam Ryan Gilham, for $330,000, for Lot 44 in Chinaberry Phase II Final Plat.

-Sarah A. Falkner to Justin Trent Hill, for $215,000, for Lot 5 in Alabaster Highlands Sector Two.

-Lethea F. Benson to Harold L. White, for $87,060, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Pacific Premier Trust to Equity Trust Company, for $162,000, for Lot 77 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Equity Trust Company to Austin G. Patterson, for $162,000, for Lot 77 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Shirley Denise Huffman to Donald Ray Newman, for $265,000, for Lot 949 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Courtney McArthur to Michael D. Lewis, for $122,300, for Lot 15 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-William Edward Dean to Hayden Caverly Walker, for $537,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Amended Map Final Record Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Chiranjeevi Ganesh Kumar Ala, for $302,345, for Lot 1702 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Alabaster Realty Group LLC to 850 9th Street Propco LLC, for $13,060,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-CSX Transportation Inc. to Kimberly S. Hamm, for $220,270, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Joseph Squires Map of the Town of Helena Alabama.

-Patrick Cumagun to Patrick Cumagun, for $211,500, for Lot 162 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Anita A. Roper to Betty Jean Shinn, for $10,000, for Lot 17 in Siluria Mills.

-Carlos Alan Hernandez Lopez to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $340,000, for Lot 3 in Oak Park Sector 1.

Nov. 18

-Barron Futral to Lashandra Bell, for $343,000, for Lot 409 in Windstone IV.

-Mahmoud A. Sokari to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 5 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-McDaniel Machinery Inc. to 187 Cahaba Valley Parkway LLC, for $815,000, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Mark A. Steele to Kristina Rhea Duncan, for $240,000, for Lot 18 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Hubert Earl Simpson to Ethan Michael Hilyer, for $100,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-F. Jeffrey Hester to George A. Washington, for $479,000, for Lot 732 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Lyndal R. Martin to Eugene Grant, for $325,000, for Lot 8 in Golden Meadows.

-Michael E. Evans to Carolyn Wilkerson, for $500,000, for Lot 21 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition Amended Survey.

-Deborah G. Ross to Gennifer Arwen Dillard, for $325,000, for Lot 70 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Gabriela Da Silva Lima Barbato, for $210,400, for Lot 63 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kendall Loyd Smith, for $218,090, for Lot 10 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Lanze Berry to David Kaufmann, for $285,000, for Lot 1 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Kellie Denise Arledge to Melanie Parker Johnson, for $179,500, for Lot 214 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John Robert Spears, for $506,608, for Lot 818 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Arnold Lee Ridley to Laura Sands, for $370,500, for Lot 10-17 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Keith Daryl Thompson, for $698,046.95, for Lot 531 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Bobby Joe Lehmann, for $428,900, for Lot 12-20 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-David L. Nelson to Carlos A. Dominguez, for $510,000, for Lot 2007 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 1.

-Roy Robertson to Lorece A. Misley, for $120,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Fiores Addition to Calcis.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Midland Trust Company, for $234,880, for Lot 11 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Brent Blackwell, for $259,880, for Lot 9 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Donald Bryson Jones to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 24 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Three.

-Hain Beers to Alex Barlow, for $400,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Help & Hope Consults LLC to Julitza Johnson, for $223,000, for Lot 19 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Fredy Barragan to Fredy Barragan, for $243,070, for Lot 55 in Oak Ridge 2nd Sector.

-Patricia Deforest Bowles to Penny H. Phillips, for $314,900, for Lot 164 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Darry L. Pilkington to Opendoor Property J. LLC, for $328,800, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-William M. Wolfe to VM Pronto LLC, for $192,000, for Lot 60 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mitchell Jackson, for $595,000, for Lot 4032 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Jerry W. Snead to Neal C. Evans, for $400,000, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Peter J. Kozlowski, for $212,980, for Lot 5 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Janice B. Marks to Sherry Jones, for $302,500, for Lot 17 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Fred R. Campbell, for $249,880, for Lot 30 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Jonathan D. Jones to Jonathan D. Jones, for $110,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Patsy Simpkins, for $203,710, for Lot 26 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Stephen Max Brown to Michael Garrett, for $200,000, for Lot 10 in Oldham Station.

-Lawrence W. Griffen to Kye Lamar Lane, for $181,500, for Lot 34 in Scottsdale 2nd Addition.

-Kimberly Paige Rachal to Oscar Arroyo Tena, for $198,000, for Lot 812 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Ethan F. Miller Bazemore to Anthony G. Kegler, for $360,000, for Lot 50 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 a Condominium.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Randy Maldonado, for $399,900, for Lot 124 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Anthony Kenneth Vasser, for $359,489, for Lot 201 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Robert Chadwick Bailey to Kimberly Holmes, for $275,000, for Lot 226 in Willow Oaks.

-Christopher L. Null to Matthew Thomas Bayley, for $489,900, for Lot 520 in Timberlake Sector 5 Resurvey of Lots 520 and 521 Final Plat.

-David H. Wright to Josue Flores Guillen, for $265,000, for Lot 18 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher Lynn Null, for $492,600, for Lot 44 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

Nov. 19

-D. Antoniece A. Baity to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $226,000, for Lot 42 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Joseph P. Tinsley to Valerie Minor, for $280,900, for Lot 33 in Ivy Brook Phase Two First Addition.

-Jeremy Brant Malone to Anne Rae Cairnes, for $232,000, for Lot 27 in Brook Chase Estates Phase II.

-William R. Ellis to James N. Gray, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Broken Bow.

-Kinneth E. Crawford to Joseph Williams, for $190,086.78, for Lots 1 and 2 in Byers Map of Sterrett.

-Joel R. Logan to Joshua James Owens, for $255,000, for Lot 40 in Willow Creek Phase 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Amanda Spivey, for $691,579, for Lot 1216 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Viola E. Mims to Maurice Hardin, for $295,000, for Lot 22 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Earnest Worthey to Steve McKenzie, for $20,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in Almont Subdivision.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Terry R. Davis, for $434,900, for Lot 627 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-George C. Douglas to George C. Douglas, for $445,400, for Lot 402 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase One.

-Joseph L. Nall to Billie H. LLC, for $170,050, for Lot 7 in Parkside.

-Sarah E. Stainback to George Glenn Baigent, for $335,000, for Lot 38 in Fieldstone Park 4th Sector.

-Patrick M. Gordon to Patrick Morris Gordon, for $168,500, for Lot 28 in Old Virginia.

-John P. Douglas to Dennis R. Bennett, for $23,600, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Seth Joseph to David K. Hale, for $169,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Bryan P. Self to James Frank Askins, for $385,000, for Lot 90 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Paul E. Petersen Rovocable Trust to Wayne Horton, for $135,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-John Michael to Andrew Franklin Allen, for $360,000, for Lot 30 in Broken Bow Second Addition.

-119 Partners II LLC to JHF Management LLC, for $775,000, for Lot 2 in John Bells Addition to Hoover Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Connie Jane Williamson to Matthew E. Foster, for $506,000, for Lot 7-33 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Jerry Darryl Jenkins to Alisha Dianne Durrance, for $475,000, for Lot 54 in Wild Timber Phase 3 Final Plat.

-William Ralph Timmons to Richard Smith, for $433,000, for Lot 739 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Kimberly M. Thomas to Heith Crocker, for $355,000, for Lot 2 in Ruth S. Barrett Subdivision Resurvey of Lots Two and Three.

-Ira Douglas Murphree to Tucker W. Dunnaway, for $87,000, for Lot 4 in Jackson Oaks Subdivsion and property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael L. Clinkscale to Jacob C. Elliott, for $509,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Sue Scott Hope to Douglas J. Forsythe, for $22,500, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jeffrey Jones to Billy C. Jones, for $285,970, for Lot 20 in Shelby Shores First Addition.

-Douglas H. Cooner to Akhilesh Akula, for $426,000, for Lot 135 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Cecilia A. Mooreland to Jason F. Gardner, for $240,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Eryk R. Anders, for $325,095, for Lot 1701 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Robert F. Waites to Linda P. Raymer, for $285,000, for Lot 76 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.

-John E. Adams to Thomas Adent, for $495,000, for Lots 17-A and 19 in Mountain View Lake Company 2nd Sector.

-Barbara Vaughn Gibson to VM Pronto LLC, for $206,000, for Lot 207 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Alva R. George to Monique Montenegro, for $335,000, for Lot 150 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jacob Cameron Dukes, for $243,770, for Lot 7 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Daniel Jenkins, for $375,000, for Lot 1 in Jenkins Family Subdivision.

-Sandra L. Smith to Delaina Kaye Given, for $339,000, for Lot 52 in South Lake Cove.

-Forterra Pipe & Precast LLC to Phillip Carter Enterprises Inc., for $342,000, for Lot 3 in Sherman Industries Inc. Subdivision at Pelham Industrial Park Final Plat.

-Van Alan Steiner to Patricia S. Ernst, for $302,500, for Lot 1722 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Malcolm D. Jefferson to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $285,000, for Lot 340 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Kelse Elizabeth Everett to Nicholas Michael Saban, for $401,175, for Lots 1 and 2 in Pierces Subdivision.

-Thomas S. Sheeham to Jeffrey Franklin, for $639,900, for Lot 2 in Read Oak Farms.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Josette Campolong Revocable Trust, for $485,681, for Lot B-44 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Frank C. Ellis Jr. LLC to Daniel Howard Holcombe, for $175,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Thurman Stacey to Thurman Stacey, for $238,200, for Lot 21 in Woodvale.

Nov. 22

-Jacqueline Dawn Focthmann to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $150,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $291,000, for Lot 228 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector First Addition.

-Richard M. Heim to Edward H. Calvin, for $365,000, for Lot 20 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Alabama Power Company to Shelby County, for $97,414.25, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-William E. Dison to John Edward Johnson, for $250,000, for Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Shelby Shores First Addition First Sector.

-Raymond T. Nealand to Wende Tarleton Waggoner, for $338,000, for Lot 288 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 5.

-Sandra H. Anderson to Karina Barreto, for $240,000, for Lot 20 in Stratford Phase III Amended Map of the Resurvey of the Final Plat.

-T & T Holdings LLC to Amber Marie Owen, for $295,000, for Lot 13 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase IV.

-Charles Roberts to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 27 in Cottages of Saratoga Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Liyanage Kumudu Madduma to Chad C. Swee, for $321,000, for Lot 27 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Record.

-DAL Properties LLC to Amanda Gillespie, for $521,468, for Lot 2431 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Donald Bryson Jones, for $436,600, for Lot 238 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-DAL Properties LLC to Matthew David Brown, for $503,220, for Lot 2440 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Robert A. Lewis to Cahaba Business Center LLC, for $350,000, for Lots 911 and 921 in Edenton Office Condominium 2nd Amended Plat.

-Jamie K. Tankersley to Connie Jane Williamson, for $536,000, for Lot 1-82 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I and Phase II.

-Shelly Weisenfeld to Tyler Bewley, for $535,000, for Lot 2332 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.

-Thomas W. Jackson to Joshua C. Kervin, for $211,000, for Lot 193 in Hidden Creek III Phase 2.

-James Andrew Rossetti to Jose Olsen Rivera Dominguez, for $80,000, for Lot 21 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Jimmie L. McCown to Jimmie L. McCown, for $120,400, for Lot 5 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Mariana C. Elchert to Maria E. Costa, for $255,000, for Lot 5 in Old Cahaba Estates Section 1 Resubdivision of Lot 5.

-Maria E. Costa to Mariana C. Elchert, for $255,000, for Lot 5 in Old Cahaba Estates Section 1 Resubdivision of Lot 5.

-Mary Nell Partridge to Anthony S. Beste, for $56,000, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Carlton Seward to Alicia Sherman, for $260,000, for Lot 219 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase II Amended Map.

-Shannon J. Scaturro to Shannon J. Scaturro, for $10,000, for Lo 28 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Adam B. Graham, for $708,293, for Lot 1454 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Krista Rae Lafon to Charles Zanaty, for $575,000, for Lot 2060 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Elphic Awiti Owade, for $252,920, for Lot 60 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Hilary Miles Englebert to Matthew Ryan Shields, for $375,000, for Lot 251 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended.

-Flemming Partners LLC to George A. Martin, for $446,076, for Lot 4232 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-James P. Coleman to Bobby D. Lawhorn, for $220,000, for Lot 16 in Fairview Subdivision.

-Peggy Brown Minyard to Charles Scott Smith, for $310,000, for Lot 63 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-Stephen E. Merrick to James H. Magill, for $415,000, for Lot 26 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.

-Jeff W. Jones to Carson Croy, for $426,000, for Lot 2176 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Genevieve W. Stewart, for $257,380, for Lot 15 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-William A. Harris to Dykendall Jamaal McKnight, for $310,000, for Lot 27 in Chaparral First Sector Phase II.

-Maske Wood Properties LLC to H & L Properties LLC, for $782,500, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Jimmy D. Howell to Luis A. Flores Guillen, for $320,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-M & M Properties to Michael Allen, for $27,320, for Lot 20 in Birmingham Junction.

-Katherine K. Turner to William J. Tyler, for $699,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Elizabeth Shaw to Zachary T. Gore, for $288,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Nathan Helms to Joshua C. Stone, for $300,000, for Lot 590 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

Nov. 23

-Anthony B. Walker to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $271,000, for Lot 503 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Nick A. Lambert to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 76 in Ivy Brook 1st Addition Phase 2.

-Jeffrey A. Brooks to CF KL Assets 2019 2 LLC, for $199,300, for Lot 15 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Charles B. McCormick to Curtis Michael McCormick, for $160,000, for Lot 4 in Wildewood Village Second Addition.

-Spartan Invest LLC to Amanda P. Floyd, for $264,500, for Lot 3 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.

-Andrea L. D’Aquila to Kathryn L. Culp, for $369,900, for Lot 1036 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-5101 Cyrus Circle LLC to TM Medical Properties Hoover LP, for $4,320,292, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Joseph Newcomb to Larry Wesley Malone, for $540,000, for Lot 26 in Windchase Givianpour Addition to Meadow Brook.

-First U.S. Bank to Davis Enterprises LLC, for $320,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-John O. Gladness to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $296,200, for Lot 112 in Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Deep South Partners LLC to Jessica Fallon Barnett, for $335,000, for Lot 33 in Sunny Meadows Second Sector.

-Kristal L. Kesler to Cynthia D. Caver, for $295,000, for Lot 4 in Scotchs Addition to Broken Bow.

-Michael A. Cain to Jeremy Adams, for $32,000, for Lot 220 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Resubdivision of Lot 219A.

-Martha Sue Sanford to Kristal Lane Kesler, for $459,000, for Lot 765 in Eagle Point 7th Sector Phase 2.

-Kathleen F. Breland to Newton B. Breland, for $412,000, for Lot 6 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-Paul A. Leonelli to Lloyd D. Peppers, for $209,000, for Lot 1 in Howard & Lucas Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Anthony B. Walker, for $315,040, for Lot 1711 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Angela Denise Rogers, for $227,010, for Lot 29 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Carrington Lakes III LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $225,000, for Lots 121, 122, 123, 124, 127, 130, 171, 172 and 173 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Charles W. Callans to Samuel Eason Balch, for $362,000, for Lot 8 in GS Cross Estate Resurvey of Lots 7A and 7B.

-Charles E. Poe to Arthur G. Powell, for $556,992, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Seneca Reid to Jeremy Kitchens, for $392,400, for Lot 11-21 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Kelly A. Tate to Carol A. Key, for $425,000, for Lot 26 in Beaumont Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 1-31.

-Waylon Dean Cox to 3 Fives LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 540 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1.

-David Dana Lawrence to Troy Dennis, for $40,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21, Range 4 West.

-Daniel F. Bischoff to Paula D. Godbey, for $15,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Saeed Ahmed to Jeanne G. Harrison, for $240,000, for Lot 175 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to William E. Sloan, for $955,914, for Lot 1117 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Bradford Y. Parnell to Bradford Y. Parnell, for $215,100, for Lot 14 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Gloria D. Halsey, for $228,630, for Lot 24 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Larry Hanger, for $504,437, for Lot 4206 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Edward H. Saunders to Scott M. Busenlehner, for $365,000, for Lot 9 in Shelby Shores 1976 Addition.