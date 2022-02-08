William “Billy” Wood, Jr.

Columbiana

William “Billy” Wood, Jr., age 53, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Fourmile Cemetery with Bro. David Warren officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Wood is survived by his wife of 20 years, Terri Wood; parents, Deborah and William Wood, Sr.; brother, Jason Wood (Sherri); nieces, Emily Brown (Andrew) and Anna Wood; stepson, Jeremy Carter (Whitney); grandchild, Brooklyn Maria Carter; very special pets, Peslie, JoJo, Bama, and CeCe; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

