Billie Worthington Payton

Birmingham

Billie Worthington Payton, age 81, of Birmingham, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb. 14.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Stacy Boutwell officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

