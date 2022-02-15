Billie Worthington Payton

Billie Worthington Payton
Birmingham

Billie Worthington Payton, age 81, of Birmingham, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb. 14.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Stacy Boutwell officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

